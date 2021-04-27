Indocyanine Green (CAS 3599-32-4) Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

“Indocyanine Green (CAS 3599-32-4) Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Indocyanine Green (CAS 3599-32-4) market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

Indocyanine green (ICG) a cyanine dye used in medical diagnostics to determine cardiac output, hepatic function, and liver blood flow, and for ophthalmic angiography. It is a sterile, lyophilized green powder with a peak spectral absorption at 800 nm. These infrared frequencies penetrate retinal layers, allowing ICG angiography to image deeper patterns of circulation than fluorescein angiography.

Akorn

PULSION Medical Systems AG

Diagnostic Green

SERB

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Aurolab

Yichuang

Akorn is the dominate producer of indocyanine green, the production was 536.6 K NOS in 2015, accounting for about 25.80% of the total amount, followed by PULSION Medical Systems AG, with the production market share of 16.19%.

The indocyanine green industry has a high concentration and the top three accounted for 55.49% in 2015. Leading players in indocyanine green industry are Akorn, PULSION Medical Systems AG, Diagnostic Green, SERB, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Aurolab, Yichuang, Eisai, etc.

Indocyanine green can be applied in ophthalmology, neurosurgery, liver diseases and others. Ophthalmology is the largest application field and the share was 76.73% in 2015.

This report focuses on the Indocyanine Green (CAS 3599-32-4) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Type I

Type II Market Segment by Application:

Ophthalmology

Neurosurgery

Liver Diseases