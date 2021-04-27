Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Market Size 2021 by Share, Segmentation, Technology, Sales, Market Analysis Research Report and Forecast to 2024

“Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC):

Olefin Block Copolymers (OBCs) are polyolefins with alternating blocks of hard (highly rigid) and soft (highly elastomeric) segments. The block structure of OBCs offers an advantaged performance balance of flexibility and heat resistance compared to random polyolefin copolymers. Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Dow Chemical

Polyone (GLS Corp)

Eastman

LG Chem

Mitsui Chemicals

Eastman, LG Chem and Mitsui Chemicals just introduced the related products.

The global Olefin Block Copolymer industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, such as Dow Chemical and Polyone (GLS Corp). At present, Dow Chemical is the world leader, holding 90.20% production market share in 2017.

Olefin Block Copolymer downstream is wide and recently Olefin Block Copolymer has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Footwear, Adhesives, Housewares, and Infrastructure. Globally, the Olefin Block Copolymer market is mainly driven by growing demand for Footwear. Footwear accounts for nearly 53.41% of total downstream consumption of Olefin Block Copolymer in global.

Olefin Block Copolymer can be mainly divided into OBC A and OBC B which OBC B captures about 63.74% of Olefin Block Copolymer market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Olefin Block Copolymer.

This report focuses on the Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

OBC A

OBC B Market Segment by Application:

Footwear

Adhesives

Housewares

Infrastructure