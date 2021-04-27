Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Market Size 2021 by Share, Segmentation, Technology, Sales, Market Analysis Research Report and Forecast to 2024

NewsWinters

Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC):

  • Olefin Block Copolymers (OBCs) are polyolefins with alternating blocks of hard (highly rigid) and soft (highly elastomeric) segments. The block structure of OBCs offers an advantaged performance balance of flexibility and heat resistance compared to random polyolefin copolymers.

    Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Dow Chemical
  • Polyone (GLS Corp)
  • Eastman
  • LG Chem
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Eastman, LG Chem and Mitsui Chemicals just introduced the related products.

    Scope of Report:

  • The global Olefin Block Copolymer industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, such as Dow Chemical and Polyone (GLS Corp). At present, Dow Chemical is the world leader, holding 90.20% production market share in 2017.
  • Olefin Block Copolymer downstream is wide and recently Olefin Block Copolymer has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Footwear, Adhesives, Housewares, and Infrastructure. Globally, the Olefin Block Copolymer market is mainly driven by growing demand for Footwear. Footwear accounts for nearly 53.41% of total downstream consumption of Olefin Block Copolymer in global.
  • Olefin Block Copolymer can be mainly divided into OBC A and OBC B which OBC B captures about 63.74% of Olefin Block Copolymer market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Olefin Block Copolymer.
  • This report focuses on the Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • OBC A
  • OBC B

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Footwear
  • Adhesives
  • Housewares
  • Infrastructure
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

