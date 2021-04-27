NewsWinters

Calcium Formate Market Size 2021 by Share, Growth, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Calcium Formate

Calcium Formate Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Calcium Formate market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Calcium Formate:

  • Calcium Formate is the calcium salt of formic acid, HCOOH. The chemical formula is Ca(HCOO)2. It is used as leather tanning, animal feed additive, cement additive, silage treatment etc. It may be produced synthetically by reacting calcium oxide or calcium hydroxide with formic acid. In this report, statistics includes feed and industrial Grade.

    Calcium Formate Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Perstorp
  • GEO Specialty Chemicals
  • Chongqing Chuandong Chemical
  • Feicheng Acid Chemical
  • LANXESS Corporation
  • Zibo Ruibao Chemical
  • Hengxin Chemical
  • Jiangxi Kosin Organic Chemical
  • Baoding Guoxiu
  • Shandong BaoYuan Chemical
  • Wujiang Hongyang Chemical
  • Henan Botai
  • Fano Biotech
  • Zouping Fenlian
  • Zibo Zhongchuan Chemical
  • Command Chemical Corporation

    Scope of Report:

  • For industry structure analysis, the Calcium Formate industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 26.09% of the revenue market. Perstorp is the leader of the global calcium formate industry.
  • We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Calcium Formate. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Calcium Formate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 260 million USD in 2024, from 230 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Calcium Formate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Feed Grade
  • Industrial Grade

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Feed
  • Construction
  • Leather Industry
  • Chemical Industry
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Calcium Formate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Calcium Formate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Calcium Formate in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Calcium Formate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Calcium Formate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Calcium Formate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Calcium Formate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

