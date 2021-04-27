NewsWinters

Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market" forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Navigation Satellite System (GNSS):

  • Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is the infrastructure that allows users with a compatible device to determine their position, velocity and local time by processing signals from satellites in space. GNSS signals are provided by a variety of satellite positioning systems, including global Constellations and Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems. Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) plays a significant role in high precision navigation, positioning, timing, and scientific questions related to precise positioning. Of course in the widest sense, this is a highly precise, continuous, all-weather and a real-time technique.

    Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Qualcomm
  • Trimble Navigation
  • Broadcom
  • CSR(Qualcomm)
  • Laird PLC
  • Furuno Electric
  • Rockwell Collins
  • Texas Instruments
  • Cobham
  • Hexagon

    Scope of Report:

  • American GPS technology and WAAS system in the global GNSS industry is the most important, the most comprehensive, the most used. Although in recent years, China and the European GNSS industry is developing rapidly, but in quite a long period of time, the United States will remain the GNSS service in various corners of the globe.
  • Japanâ€™s internal market has been APACâ€™s largest for a while and served by GPS-based augmented systems, such as MSAS, and in the future by QZSS (seven satellites are expected in orbit by 2020). With a bandwidth-hungry and tech-savvy consumer base, Japan is a big, attractive GNSS market, but difficult to penetrate due to local dominance. It is understood that entering the Japanese market is medium risk, high cost, with high expectations from customers and prospects for long-term returns.
  • This report focuses on the Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Global Constellations
  • Regional Constellations
  • Satellite-Based Augmentations

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Rail
  • Surveying
  • Agriculture
  • LBS
  • Timing Sync
  • Road
  • Maritime
  • Aviation

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

