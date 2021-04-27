Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Navigation Satellite System (GNSS):

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is the infrastructure that allows users with a compatible device to determine their position, velocity and local time by processing signals from satellites in space. GNSS signals are provided by a variety of satellite positioning systems, including global Constellations and Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems. Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) plays a significant role in high precision navigation, positioning, timing, and scientific questions related to precise positioning. Of course in the widest sense, this is a highly precise, continuous, all-weather and a real-time technique. Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Qualcomm

Trimble Navigation

Broadcom

CSR(Qualcomm)

Laird PLC

Furuno Electric

Rockwell Collins

Texas Instruments

Cobham

American GPS technology and WAAS system in the global GNSS industry is the most important, the most comprehensive, the most used. Although in recent years, China and the European GNSS industry is developing rapidly, but in quite a long period of time, the United States will remain the GNSS service in various corners of the globe.

Japanâ€™s internal market has been APACâ€™s largest for a while and served by GPS-based augmented systems, such as MSAS, and in the future by QZSS (seven satellites are expected in orbit by 2020). With a bandwidth-hungry and tech-savvy consumer base, Japan is a big, attractive GNSS market, but difficult to penetrate due to local dominance. It is understood that entering the Japanese market is medium risk, high cost, with high expectations from customers and prospects for long-term returns.

This report focuses on the Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Global Constellations

Regional Constellations

Satellite-Based Augmentations Market Segment by Application:

Rail

Surveying

Agriculture

LBS

Timing Sync

Road

Maritime