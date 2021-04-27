Shea Butter Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Shea Butter Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Shea Butter market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Shea Butter:

Shea butter is an edible vegetable oil or fat, extracted from sun-dried kernels of the African shea tree. Shea butter is extensively used in cosmetics, health products and in the confectionery and chocolate industry (as an ingredient in cocoa butter alternatives). Shea butter and its fractions can also replace other edible vegetable oils or fats in other food applications. Shea butter is used for body, hand and facial products because of its unsaponifiables content. Shea butter contains ester resins recommended for damaged skin repair, cleansing and the sun’s protection. Shea Butter Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

IOI Loders Croklaan

Wilmar Africa Ltd/ Ghana Specialty Fats

Ghana Nuts Ltd

Shebu Industries

Timiniya Tuma Company Ltd

The Pure Company

The Savannah Fruits Company

VINK CHEMICALS GMBH & CO. KG

Akoma Cooperative

StarShea

After several months of survey and research, research group obtains the following conclusions:

Shea Butter is mainly produced in West, Central and East African countries, and Shea Butter market is now attractive for markets across Europe, America and Asia. An important market exists in the European Union, USA which buys shea mainly for cosmetics and chocolate formations.

First, Shea Butter market mainly in Middle East and Africa of shea butter is 126.6 K MT with a global sales share 32.60% of in 2017,the second Shea Butter market is the Europe, the sales is 107.9 K MT, the market share is 27.78% in 2017.

Second, there are major two classifications of shea butter in this report, the raw and unrefined shea butter, and refined shea butter. Globally, the sales share of each type of shea butter is 37.36% and 62.64% in 2017.

Third, the major applications of shea butter are cosmetics industry, medicine industry and food industry. Globally, the sales share of each application ares of shea butter is 38.52%, 11.82% and 49.66% in 2017.

At last, the average price for Shea butter is much lower than the world market prices for cocoa butter and as a replacement of cocoa butter, the average price of shea butter did not decrease.

The worldwide market for Shea Butter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.6% over the next five years, will reach 1140 million USD in 2024, from 660 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Shea Butter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Raw and Unrefined Shea Butter

Refined Shea Butter Market Segment by Application:

Cosmetics Industry

Medicine Industry