Microwave Oven Market Size 2021 by Share, Segmentation, Technology, Sales, Market Analysis Research Report and Forecast to 2024

Microwave Oven

Microwave Oven Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Microwave Oven market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Microwave Oven:

  • Microwave oven is a kitchen appliance that heats and cooks food by exposing it to electromagnetic radiation in the microwave frequency range. This induces polar molecules in the food to rotate and produce thermal energy in a process known as dielectric heating. Microwave ovens heat foods quickly and efficiently because excitation is fairly uniform in the outer 25â€“38 mm (1â€“1.5 inches) of a homogeneous, high water content food item; food is more evenly heated throughout than generally occurs in other cooking techniques.

    Microwave Oven Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Galanz
  • Midea
  • Electrolux
  • Whirlpool
  • Panasonic
  • Samsung
  • Daewoo
  • BSH Home Appliances
  • SHARP
  • LG
  • Brandt
  • GE (Haier)
  • Candy Group
  • Moulinex
  • Breville

    Scope of Report:

  • Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Galanz, Midea, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Panasonic, Samsung, Daewoo, BSH Home Appliances,
  • SHARP, LG, Brandt, GE (Haier), Candy Group, Moulinex, Breville and so on. The production value of Microwave Ovens is about 8000.1 Million USD in 2017.
  • China is the largest production regions of Microwave Ovens, with a production value market share nearly 48.89% in 2017.
  • The second place is Europe; following China with the production value market share over 15.14% in 2017. North America is another important production market of Microwave Ovens.
  • Microwave Ovens used in Household and Commercial places. Report data showed that 68.69% of the Microwave Ovens market demand in Household and 31.31% in Commercial in 2017.
  • There are three kinds of Commercial Microwave Ovens, which are Under 1 Cu. Ft Type, 1 to 1.9 Cu. Ft Type and Over 2 Cu.ft Type. Under 1 Cu. Ft Type is important in the Microwave Ovens, with a production market share nearly 57.35% in 2017.
  • Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Microwave Ovens industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Microwave Ovens have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
  • The worldwide market for Microwave Oven is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 10400 million USD in 2024, from 8000 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Microwave Oven in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Under 1 Cu. Ft Type
  • 1 to 1.9 Cu. Ft Type
  • Over 2 Cu.ft Type

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Household Use
  • Commercial Use

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Microwave Oven product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Microwave Oven, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Microwave Oven in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Microwave Oven competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Microwave Oven breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Microwave Oven market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Microwave Oven sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

