Coal Tar Pitch Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

Coal Tar Pitch

Coal Tar Pitch Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Coal Tar Pitch market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Coal Tar Pitch:

  • Coal tar pitch is a complex chemical with 22 chemical and physical properties obtained through coal tar distillation, which involves the conversion of coal tar into a variety of intermediate chemical products. Coal-tar pitch is a thick black liquid that remains after the distillation of coal tar. It is used as a base for coatings and paint, in roofing and paving, and as a binder in asphalt products. Both coal tar and coal-tar pitch contain many chemical compounds, including carcinogens such as benzene.

    Coal Tar Pitch Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • RuTGERS
  • JFE
  • Koppers Industries
  • Coopers Creek
  • Tangent Rail
  • Shanghai Baosteel
  • Shanxi Coking
  • Wugang Coking
  • Jining Carbon
  • Shandong Gude Chemical
  • Lone Star Specialties
  • Baoshun
  • Shandong Weijiao
  • Xinnuolixing
  • Risun
  • Zhongyi

    Scope of Report:

  • The global sales of coal tar pitch are from 3211.7 K MT in 2000 to 9850.1 K MT in 2013. In 2013, the global coal tar pitch sales market was led by China and USA major manufacturersâ€™ activities of coal tar pitch are RuTGERS, JFE, Koppers Industries, Shanghai Baosteelï¼ŒShanxi Coking, Wugang Coking are the China sales leader.
  • Coal tar pitch downstream is wide, and the major fields are aluminum industry, graphite electrodes, roofing etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of coal tar pitch, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.
  • This report focuses on the Coal Tar Pitch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Medium Temperature Coal Tar Pitch
  • High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch
  • Low Temperature Coal Tar Pitch
  • Others

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Aluminum Industry
  • Graphite Electrodes
  • Roofing
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Coal Tar Pitch product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Coal Tar Pitch, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Coal Tar Pitch in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Coal Tar Pitch competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Coal Tar Pitch breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Coal Tar Pitch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Coal Tar Pitch sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Coal Tar Pitch Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Coal Tar Pitch Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

