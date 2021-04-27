Coal Tar Pitch Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

“Coal Tar Pitch Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Coal Tar Pitch market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Coal Tar Pitch:

About Coal Tar Pitch:

Coal tar pitch is a complex chemical with 22 chemical and physical properties obtained through coal tar distillation, which involves the conversion of coal tar into a variety of intermediate chemical products. Coal-tar pitch is a thick black liquid that remains after the distillation of coal tar. It is used as a base for coatings and paint, in roofing and paving, and as a binder in asphalt products. Both coal tar and coal-tar pitch contain many chemical compounds, including carcinogens such as benzene. Coal Tar Pitch Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

RuTGERS
JFE
Koppers Industries
Coopers Creek
Tangent Rail
Shanghai Baosteel
Shanxi Coking
Wugang Coking
Jining Carbon
Shandong Gude Chemical
Lone Star Specialties
Baoshun
Shandong Weijiao
Xinnuolixing
Risun
Zhongyi

RuTGERS

JFE

Koppers Industries

Coopers Creek

Tangent Rail

Shanghai Baosteel

Shanxi Coking

Wugang Coking

Jining Carbon

Shandong Gude Chemical

Lone Star Specialties

Baoshun

Shandong Weijiao

Xinnuolixing

Risun

The global sales of coal tar pitch are from 3211.7 K MT in 2000 to 9850.1 K MT in 2013. In 2013, the global coal tar pitch sales market was led by China and USA major manufacturersâ€™ activities of coal tar pitch are RuTGERS, JFE, Koppers Industries, Shanghai Baosteelï¼ŒShanxi Coking, Wugang Coking are the China sales leader.

Coal tar pitch downstream is wide, and the major fields are aluminum industry, graphite electrodes, roofing etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of coal tar pitch, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.

This report focuses on the Coal Tar Pitch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Medium Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

Low Temperature Coal Tar Pitch

Others Market Segment by Application:

Aluminum Industry

Graphite Electrodes

Roofing