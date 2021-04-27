Bio-based Acrylic Acid Market Size 2021 by Share, Growth, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

“Bio-based Acrylic Acid Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Bio-based Acrylic Acid market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Bio-based Acrylic Acid:

The acrylic acid industry has seen significant change over the past two decades. With the closure of acetylene-based and acrylonitrile-based plants in the 1990s, the production of acrylic acid via two-stage propylene oxidation became the preferred and dominant method of production for acrylic acid producers, globally. Currently, licensors and technology holders of two-stage propylene oxidation technology are looking to improve their processes with new catalyst formulations, modifications to reactor design, and/or establishing operational best-practices through newly optimized parameters. The next decade, however, will give rise to a new wave of technologies â€“ particularly, bio-based routes to acrylic acid. Bio-based Acrylic Acid Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

BASF

DOW

Arkema

LG Chem

Hexion

Currently, only Cargill is producing bio-based acrylic acid, also it is not on industrial scale production. Owing to high production costs and technical barriers, limited companies are able to produce bio-based acrylic acid. Compared with acrylic acid, bio-based acrylic acid cost is high which result that no downstream consumers willing to purchase bio-based acrylic acid. We predict that there will be no industrial scale production in following 5 years.

Europe major manufacturers include BASF, DOW, Arkema, LG Chem and Hexion. In Europe, acrylic acid market concentration is high. Total sales share of those five suppliers is 95.24% in 2017. During them, BASF is market leader in Europe, whose sales amount is 644.9 K MT in 2017. Followed by BASF, Arkema is the second largest supplier in Europe.

Europe major consumption regions are distributed in Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, United Kingdom and Netherlands etc. Germany is the largest consumption region, which consumed 534.9 K MT in 2017. France and Belgium are separately the second and third largest consumption regions.

During past five years, Europe acrylic acid consumption increased from 1274 K MT in 2013 to 1314.2 K MT in 2017, with an average increase rate of 0.78%. Due to the increase of raw material price, acrylic acid price increased from 2017. Currently, Europe average acrylic acid price is 1318 USD/MT.

Driven by increasing downstream demand, Europe acrylic acid consumption will keep increasing. By 2024, Europe consumption will be 1591 K MT.

This report focuses on the Bio-based Acrylic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Purity (ï¼œ99%)

Purity (â‰¥99%) Market Segment by Application:

Super Absorbent Polymers

Coating

Polyacrylic Acid Polymers