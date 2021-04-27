NewsWinters

Bio-based Acrylic Acid Market Size 2021 by Share, Growth, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Bio-based Acrylic Acid

Bio-based Acrylic Acid Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Bio-based Acrylic Acid market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Bio-based Acrylic Acid:

  • The acrylic acid industry has seen significant change over the past two decades. With the closure of acetylene-based and acrylonitrile-based plants in the 1990s, the production of acrylic acid via two-stage propylene oxidation became the preferred and dominant method of production for acrylic acid producers, globally. Currently, licensors and technology holders of two-stage propylene oxidation technology are looking to improve their processes with new catalyst formulations, modifications to reactor design, and/or establishing operational best-practices through newly optimized parameters. The next decade, however, will give rise to a new wave of technologies â€“ particularly, bio-based routes to acrylic acid.

    Bio-based Acrylic Acid Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • BASF
  • DOW
  • Arkema
  • LG Chem
  • Hexion

    Scope of Report:

  • Currently, only Cargill is producing bio-based acrylic acid, also it is not on industrial scale production. Owing to high production costs and technical barriers, limited companies are able to produce bio-based acrylic acid. Compared with acrylic acid, bio-based acrylic acid cost is high which result that no downstream consumers willing to purchase bio-based acrylic acid. We predict that there will be no industrial scale production in following 5 years.
  • Europe major manufacturers include BASF, DOW, Arkema, LG Chem and Hexion. In Europe, acrylic acid market concentration is high. Total sales share of those five suppliers is 95.24% in 2017. During them, BASF is market leader in Europe, whose sales amount is 644.9 K MT in 2017. Followed by BASF, Arkema is the second largest supplier in Europe.
  • Europe major consumption regions are distributed in Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, United Kingdom and Netherlands etc. Germany is the largest consumption region, which consumed 534.9 K MT in 2017. France and Belgium are separately the second and third largest consumption regions.
  • During past five years, Europe acrylic acid consumption increased from 1274 K MT in 2013 to 1314.2 K MT in 2017, with an average increase rate of 0.78%. Due to the increase of raw material price, acrylic acid price increased from 2017. Currently, Europe average acrylic acid price is 1318 USD/MT.
  • Driven by increasing downstream demand, Europe acrylic acid consumption will keep increasing. By 2024, Europe consumption will be 1591 K MT.
  • This report focuses on the Bio-based Acrylic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Purity (ï¼œ99%)
  • Purity (â‰¥99%)

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Super Absorbent Polymers
  • Coating
  • Polyacrylic Acid Polymers
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Bio-based Acrylic Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Bio-based Acrylic Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bio-based Acrylic Acid in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Bio-based Acrylic Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Bio-based Acrylic Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Bio-based Acrylic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bio-based Acrylic Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Bio-based Acrylic Acid Market:

