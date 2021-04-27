Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine Market Size 2021 Research Report by Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Dynamics and Forecasts to 2024

“Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine Market” 2021 report covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine market research report also provides overview of the industry including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast.

About Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine:

Extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) is a non-invasive treatment of kidney stones and gallbladder stones. Major principle behind the treatment is breaking of the kidney stones by passing shock waves from outside the body targeted at kidney stones. Stones that are between 4 mm (0.16 in.) and 2 cm (0.8 in.) in diameter are most likely to be treated with ESWL used at rate of 60-90 shocks/minute to achieve optimal stone fragmentation. Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

WIKKON

HYDE

Sody

Haibin

Comermy

Dornier

Richard-Wolf

MTS

DirexGroup

Siemens

EDAP TMS

Storz

Medispec

ELMED

EMD

US

Split by ways that shockwaves are generated, Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine can be divided into Electrohydraulic, Piezoelectric and Electromagnetic. Meanwhile, according to the Positioning System, Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine can be divided into X-ray, B-ultrasound and X-ray & B-ultrasound. B-ultrasound extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy is the most widely used type which takes up about 70.87 % of the total in 2016 in Global

Medispecï¼ŒWIKKONï¼ŒDornierï¼ŒStorzï¼ŒEDAP TMS etc. are the key suppliers in global market, which have leading technology and market position.

Global production of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine rises up from 2563 Units in 2012 to 3177 Units in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 5.52%. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine products, which is the result of the growing needs of downstream industry.

The downstream industries of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine are Hospitals, clinics, radiology labs and others. In the recent years, with the advancement in imaging technologies and predictive healthcare, the consumption increase of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine has been obvious. In the foreseeable future, the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Although sales of Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine field hastily.

The worldwide market for Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 320 million USD in 2024, from 300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Electrohydraulic

Piezoelectric

Electromagnetic Market Segment by Application:

Kidney Stones

Biliary Calculi

Salivary Stones

Pancreatic Stones