Crotonaldehyde Market Size 2021 by Share, Growth, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

About Crotonaldehyde:

Crotonaldehyde is an almost colorless to pale yellow, highly flammable liquid with a lachrymatory effect and a pungent odor. It has poor solubility in water but is readily soluble in the usual organic solvents such as alcohols, ether and boiling point fractions of petroleum. Crotonaldehyde Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Celanese

Jinyimeng Group

Jilin Songtai Chemical

China Overseas Pioneer Chemicals

Shandong Kunda

At the present, major manufacturers of crotonaldehyde are concentrated in China, but at the same time subject to performance crotonaldehyde, mainly consumption in China, so the market is a single channel.

Various countries and regions gradually began to focus on environmental issues; therefore, crotonaldehyde manufacturers are facing environmental problems and gradually increasing pressure which is also reflected in the gross margin.

Currently, Celanese is the only major manufacturer of crotonaldehyde in Germany and Western Europe, Sorbic foreign downstream products mainly rely on imports from China, which is reflected in China’s cheap labor costs and environmental issues, with the development of technology in the next few years, more rational the emergence of technology, in future more foreign manufacturers will enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Crotonaldehyde is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 280 million USD in 2024, from 220 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Crotonaldehyde in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Type I

Type II Market Segment by Application:

Production of crotonic acid

Production of thiophenes

Pyridines

Pharmaceuticals