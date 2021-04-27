Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Market Size 2021 Research Report including Share, Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Market” forecast 2024 report provides information such as company profiles, market size, share, sales volume, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and regional information according to respective countries. The Global Medical Gas Pressure Regulators market developments, emerging trends, various opportunities, and challenges faced and marketing channels are analyzed.

About Medical Gas Pressure Regulators:

Pressure Regulator is a valve that automatically cuts off the flow of a liquid or gas at a certain pressure. Regulators are used to allow high-pressure fluid supply lines or tanks to be reduced to safe and/or usable pressures for various applications. Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Emerson

Ceodeux Meditec

Amico

Essex Industries

Praxair

Flow-Meter

DELTA P

Greggersen

VTI Ventil

Genstar

Megasan Medical

The classification of Medical Gas Pressure Regulators includes Oxygen Pressure Regulators, Nitrous Oxide Pressure Regulators, Medical Air Pressure Regulators and Other Gas Pressure Regulators. And the proportion of Oxygen Pressure Regulators in 2015 is about 45.5%. The Nitrous Oxide Pressure Regulators in 2015 is about 32.2%.

Medical Gas Pressure Regulators is widely used in Hospital, Home Care and other. And the market share used Hospital in 2015 is 62.5%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Medical Gas Pressure Regulators, with a production market share nearly 56.1% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Media, enjoying production market share nearly 18.6% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Medical Gas Pressure Regulators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 300 million USD in 2024, from 240 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Medical Gas Pressure Regulators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Oxygen Pressure Regulators

Nitrous Oxide Pressure Regulators

Medical Air Pressure Regulators

Other Gas Pressure Regulators Market Segment by Application:

Hospital

Home Care