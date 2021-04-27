Video Streaming Market 2021 – 2027, Details in Relation to the Value, Supply Chain Analysis and Recent Technological Developments

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled The global video streaming market size is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth owing to the advent and increasing popularity of digital video streaming worldwide. Video streaming, in simple terms, means the running of continuous media in a compressed audio and video form without waiting to download the content from the internet. A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Video Streaming Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Content Delivery Services), By Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming, On-demand Video Streaming), By Streaming Model (Advertisement-based, Subscription-based, Transactional-based/Rental), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” predicts that the value of the market was USD 342.44 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at 12.0% CAGR between 2020 to 2027. It is set to reach USD 842.93 billion by 2027.
Most of the industries today are at a standstill and are facing huge losses owing to the current outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, every cloud has a silver lining. With the help of government support, it is possible to fight the contagious disease and we all hope to come out of this situation at the earliest possible. We are offering impact analysis on various markets that have been affected by the coronavirus widespread and the necessary measures adopted by them to draw out revenue.
Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this video streaming market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/video-streaming-market-103057
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Comprehensive analysis of the Medical Lighting Technologies Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.
- Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.
- Identifies video streaming market restraints and boosters.
- Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.
Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of players providing these services in this video streaming market. They are as follows:
- Wowza Media Systems, LLC
- Walt Disney Company
- Tencent
- Roku, Inc.
- Netflix, Inc.
- Kaltura, Inc.
- iQIYI
- IBM Corporation
- Google LLC
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Brightcove, Inc.
- AT&T, Inc.
- Apple, Inc.
- com, Inc.
- Akamai Technologies
- Other vendors
Request Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/video-streaming-market-103057
What are the Report Highlights?
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the video streaming market and its major growth prospects such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also throws light on s the current industry trends, major developments, and other interesting insights useful for this market. It further discusses the nature of the market competition, list of players and their key strategies to stay put in the competition. It also describes the table of segmentation and the names of the leading segment with market figures. The report is provided on the company website.
Segmentation Video streaming market:
By Component
Hardware
- Streaming Box
- Streaming Sticks
- Gaming Console
- Media Streamers
- Encoder
Software
- Transcoding and Processing
- Video Delivery and Distribution
- Video Management
- Others
Content Delivery Services
- Pay-TV
- Internet Protocol TV (IPTV)
- Over-the-Top (OTT)
By Streaming Type
- Live Video Streaming
- On-demand Video Streaming
By Streaming Model
- Advertisement-based
- Subscription-based
- Transactional-based/ Rental
By Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud
By End-User
- Commercial
- Residential
By Region Video streaming market
- North America (The U.S., and Canada)
- Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and the Rest of Asia Pacific)
- The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and the Rest of Latin America)
Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/video-streaming-market-103057
Table Of Content Video streaming market:
1.Introduction
- Definition, By Segment
- Research Approach
- Sources
- Executive Summary
- Video streaming market Dynamics
- Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
- Emerging Trends
- Key Insights
4.1 Macro and Micro Economic Indicators
4.2 Impact of COVID-19
- Short-term Impact
- Long-term Impact
4.3 Key Industry Developments – In Response to the COVID-19 Impact
4.4 Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players
4.5 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
Competitive Landscape-
Collaborations and Joint Ventures to Help Companies Hold Prominent Positions in Market
Currently, companies such as Brightcove Inc. have a strong portfolio in the market as they are offering various services. These include cloud-based video encoding services, Zencoder, online video platform, video cloud, Brightcove beacon, Video Marketing Suite, Beacon, Brightcove Campaign, Enterprise Video Suite, OTT Flow, and others. Other players such as Kaltura Inc., Apple Inc., and others are engaging in joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships with local companies to enter new geographies and generate better revenue in the future.
Check Discount: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/video-streaming-market-103057
Key Industry Developments of the Video streaming market include:
October 2019 – Marketo Engage and Brightcove Inc. entered into a partnership for incorporating video content into their marketing strategies.
June 2019 – Tencent, a China-based company launched a video streaming service called WeTv in Thailand, wherein Chinese content was streamed under Thai dubbing.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What is the video streaming market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?
- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?
- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?
- What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Medical Lighting Technologies Market growth?
- What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?
- What are the key opportunities in the market?
- What are the key companies operating in the market?
- Which company accounted for the highest video streaming market share?
Other Exclusive Reports:
SWIR camera market size was USD 178.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 419.0 million by 2027.
Linux operating system market size was USD 3.89 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 15.64 billion by 2027.
Thermal camera market size was USD 1,888.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3,642.8 million by 2027.
Email marketing software market size was USD 1,025.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2,275.5 million by 2027.
Risk analytics market size was USD 22.18 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 54.95 billion by 2027.
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: [email protected]https://newswinters.com/