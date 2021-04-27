India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market 2021-2024 | Insight by Recent Developments, Emerging Trends, Overview by Industry Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Report Are:

Carestream Health Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Systems

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Medical

Siemens Healthcare GmBH

Esaote SpA Market Overview:

The propelling factors for the growth of the Indian diagnostic imaging equipment market includes the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increased adoption of advanced technologies in medical imaging, and the growing geriatric population.

Although India will be the youngest country in the world by 2020 with a median age of 29 years, the number of elderly people is likely to increase significantly after that, according to the 2014 State of Elderly in India report. By 2021, the elderly population will reach 143 million. The increase in life expectancy over the years has resulted in an increase in the population of the elderly. Hence, the growing geriatric population is expected to augment the demand for diagnostic imaging equipment.

Moreover, the increasing incidences of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disorder, gastrointestinal disorders, and various genetic mutations that require advanced imaging equipment are among the few factors that are expected to positively support the diagnostic imaging equipment market growth.