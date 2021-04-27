Hematology Market Analysis with Investment Opportunity 2021: Global Opportunity and Future Trends, Business Growth Size Forecast to 2024

This “Hematology Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Hematology market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Hematology Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099209

The Major Players Described in Hematology Market Report Are:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio

Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dolomite Centre

F.Hoffmann

La Roche AG

Novo Nordisk AS

Fluidigm Corporation

Micronit Microfluidics BV

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

uFluidix Market Overview:

The growth of the hematology market is attributed to the increasing incidences of blood disorders and other diseases, rapid technological advances in hematology, and the emergence of high throughput hematology analyzers.

Blood disorders have become a global health issue with different causes, and are associated with high mortality. Blood disorders, such as anemia, blood cancer, hemorrhagic conditions, and blood infections, affect millions of people each year across all age groups. According to WHO, hemoglobin disorders are potentially affecting 75% of births, globally, and sickle cell trait affects an estimated one in 12 African Americans. Over 70% of all sickle-cell affected births occur in Africa. As per the World Health Organization, the prevalence of anemia in children is 47.4% and 12.7% in men, and it is increasing rapidly all over the world. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), anemia affects 29% of women with reproductive age and 38% of pregnant women, worldwide.