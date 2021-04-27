Hematology Market Analysis with Investment Opportunity 2021: Global Opportunity and Future Trends, Business Growth Size Forecast to 2024

This “Hematology Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Hematology market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Hematology Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Hematology Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
As per the , hematology deals with cause, prognosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases related to blood.
Key Market Trends:
The Patient Self-testing Segment, under End User. is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate, during the Forecast Period
The clinical testing institutes segment held a maximum share in 2018, due to the increasing awareness for hematology testing, shift from manual testing to automated testing, and competitive benefits offered by these providers, as compared to hospitals (such as affordable service costs, efficient turnaround time, and efficient management for sample collection).
The patient self-testing segment is projected to show significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing cases of hematology disorders, such as anemia and iron deficiency, as well as infectious diseases.
The North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share of the Hematology Market, and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
Currently, North America is the largest market for hematology analyzers. This market trend can be attributed to the increasing incidence of blood disorders. The increasing cases of blood-related disorders, such as anemia, blood cancer, etc., may lead to the growth of the hematology market. Europe is the second-largest market, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region.
Hematology Market Covers Major Factors:
- Global Hematology Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Hematology Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Hematology Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Hematology Market Forecast
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Hematology market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Hematology market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Hematology market?
Detailed TOC of Hematology Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Blood Disorders and Other Diseases
4.2.2 Rapid Technological Advances in Hematology
4.2.3 Emergence of High Throughput Hematology Analyzers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of the Instruments
4.3.2 Low Adoption of Hematology Analyzers in Emerging Economies
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Hematology Analyzers
5.1.2 Flow Cytometers
5.1.3 Coagulation Analyzers
5.1.4 Slide Stainers
5.1.5 Centrifuges
5.1.6 Hemoglobinometers
5.1.7 Other Products
5.2 By Reagent
5.2.1 Coagulation Reagents
5.2.2 Flow Cytometery Reagents
5.2.3 Immuno-hematology Reagents
5.2.4 Other Reagents
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Drug Testing
5.3.2 Auto Immune Disease
5.3.3 Cancer
5.3.4 Diabetes Mellitus
5.3.5 Infectious Disease
5.3.6 Other Applications
5.4 By End User
5.4.1 Hospitals
5.4.2 Clinical Testing Institutes
5.4.3 Patient Self-testing
5.4.4 Other End Users
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South America
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.
6.1.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
6.1.4 Danaher Corporation
6.1.5 Dolomite Centre
6.1.6 F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG
6.1.7 Novo Nordisk AS
6.1.8 Fluidigm Corporation
6.1.9 Micronit Microfluidics BV
6.1.10 PerkinElmer Inc.
6.1.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
6.1.12 uFluidix
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
