Urinary Catheters Market Analysis 2021 – Latest Technological Advancements, Global Industry Size with Growth Segments, Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

This “Urinary Catheters Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Urinary Catheters market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Urinary Catheters Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099208

The Major Players Described in Urinary Catheters Market Report Are:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099208

Scope of the Report:

As per the , urinary catheters refer to a long hollow flexible tube needed for emptying the bladder and collecting the urine in a drainage bag. The material of the tube can be rubber, plastic, or silicone. If the bladder is not emptied, a pressure is created in the kidney tissues, which, under severe conditions, may lead to kidney failure. The market is segmented by product type, application, and geography.

Key Market Trends:

Urinary Incontinentance Segment under Application is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Urinary incontinence refers to the involuntary passage of urine, where a person does not have control over the urinary sphincter, either due to its loss of control, or weakening of the muscle. Obesity, smoking issues, and patient’s age are the major factors for the rise of the disease. In comparison, women are more susceptible to the disease than men. Doctors advise catheterization for patients who are in need of it for more than six weeks or for the ones in need of surgical interventions. The standardization of catheters used in practice is difficult as it is based on their availability, diversity, and patient choice. Indwelling urinary catheters, including the most common Foley indwelling urethral catheters, are the standard medical device used in both hospital and nursing home settings, globally. Nearly 100 million catheters are sold each year, of which, the United States accounts for the major share in buying the medical devices. High demand, increasing safety parameters, and rising investment from major multinational players are expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Market

North America occupied a major share in the urinary catheters market, and the region is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States holds one of the largest shares in the market, due to better healthcare infrastructure, effective government policies, a huge base of multinational companies, and high awareness among people regarding urinary dysfunction. A large number of catheter-based clinical trial studies involve major hospital chains and research centers, in collaboration with multinational companies, such as the University of Rochester Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, and others. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the national health expenditure had grown by 4.6% in 2017, to nearly 3.5 trillion, currently. Improved regulatory medical device guidelines and reimbursement policies make the United States a country with a higher investment opportunity and it is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099208

Urinary Catheters Market Covers Major Factors:

Global Urinary Catheters Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global Urinary Catheters Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Urinary Catheters Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Urinary Catheters Market Forecast

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Urinary Catheters market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Urinary Catheters market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Urinary Catheters market?

Detailed TOC of Urinary Catheters Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence

4.2.2 Growing Geriatric Population

4.2.3 Technological Advancement in the Material Used for Catheters

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Risk of Catheter-associated Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI)

4.3.2 Alternative Treatment Options for Urinary Incontinence

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Indwelling (Foley) Catheters

5.1.2 Intermittent Catheters

5.1.3 External Catheters

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)

5.2.2 Urinary Incontinence

5.2.3 Spinal Cord Injury

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Argentina

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amsino International Inc.

6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.4 Coloplast AS

6.1.5 ConvaTec Group PLC

6.1.6 Cook Medical

6.1.7 Cure Medical LLC

6.1.8 Hollister Incorporated

6.1.9 Medtronic

6.1.10 Teleflex Incorporated

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For Detailed TOC Click Here

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Scissor Lifts Market Growth Analysis by Top Key Players 2021 Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value, Trends Analysis, and Company Profiles till 2027

Clutch Housing Market Size Outlook 2021 to 2027: Industry Share, Market Trends, Segmentation, Growth Rate and Competitive Landscape with COVID-19 Outbreak

Inhalation Spray-Based Drugs Market: Global Industry Size with Trends 2021, Comprehensive Research by Development Status, Opportunities, and Competitive Landscape with COVID-19 outbreak

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Growth and Investment Opportunities 2021 | Revenue Exception, Evolving Technologies, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2027

Battery-less TPMS Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2021 Latest Research by Top Key Players, Global Share with SWOT Analysis, and Growth Analysis with Revenue till 2027

Suspended Ceiling Market Growth and Investment Opportunities 2021 | Revenue Exception, Evolving Technologies, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2027

Lacrosse Equipment Market: Global Industry Size with Trends 2021, Comprehensive Research by Development Status, Opportunities, and Competitive Landscape with COVID-19 outbreak

Analog Differential Pressure Sensors Market Growth Analysis by Top Key Players 2021 Consumption Capacity by Volume and Production Value, Trends Analysis, and Company Profiles till 2027

Ganoderma Lucidum Power Market Size Outlook 2021 to 2027: Industry Share, Market Trends, Segmentation, Growth Rate and Competitive Landscape with COVID-19 Outbreak

Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Growth by Prominent Players 2021: with Global Industry Scope, Analysis by Industry Trends, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2027

CD4(Antibody) Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2021 Latest Research by Top Key Players, Global Share with SWOT Analysis, and Growth Analysis with Revenue till 2027

Needleless IV Connector Market 2021: Prominent Factors of Global Industry Size and Share, Growth Rate, Market dynamics, New opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players Forecast to 2027