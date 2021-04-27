Fluoroscopy Devices Market 2021-2024 | Insight by Recent Developments, Emerging Trends, Overview by Industry Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Fluoroscopy Devices Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Fluoroscopy Devices market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Fluoroscopy Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Fluoroscopy Devices Market Report Are:

Scope of the Report:

As per the , fluoroscopy refers to an imaging technique that uses X-rays to produce real-time images of internal organs. Unlike X-ray images, which are fixed still images on film, the fluoroscopy produces live moving pictures of internal organs, which can be viewed by the naked eye on a digital monitor. A typical fluoroscope has four components, which include X-ray source, X-ray image intensifier, imaging system, and a work station. A C-arm is an X-ray image intensifier. It is a C-shaped metal arm that has X-ray source fixed on its one end and an X-ray image intensifier fixed on the other end. The market is segmented by device type, application, and geography.

Key Market Trends:

The Cardiovascular Segment, under Application, is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share, during the Forecast Period

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the world is a major factor driving the growth of the market. According to the estimates of the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases, listed as the underlying cause of death, account for nearly 836,546 deaths in the United States. The cardiovascular procedures require extensive fluoroscopic guidance to navigate endovascular catheters. The fluoroscopy provides excellent spatial and temporal resolution, having a limitation of exposure of ionizing radiation to the patients and staff, along with poor soft tissue characterization. In the process of cardiac catheterization, fluoroscopy is used to help the healthcare provider see the flow of blood through the coronary arteries to check for arterial blockages. Thus, owing to the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and benefits associated with fluoroscopy, the market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is holding a major share for the fluoroscopy devices market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States has the largest installed base of fluoroscopes in the world. An estimated 4-10 million interventional pain procedures are performed annually in the country, with at least 50% of those performed under fluoroscopy. The major purpose of fluoroscopy is for correct needle placement, to ensure target specificity and accurate delivery of the injected drug. Interventional fluoroscopy uses ionizing radiations to guide small instruments, like catheters, through blood vessels or other pathways in the body. It has a tremendous advantage over invasive surgical procedures, as it requires only a very small incision, which reduces the risk of infection and, thus, allows shorter recovery time, as compared to surgical procedures.

Fluoroscopy Devices Market Covers Major Factors:

Global Fluoroscopy Devices Market Overview

Economic Impact on Market

Market Competition

Global Fluoroscopy Devices Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Global Fluoroscopy Devices Market Effect, Factors, Analysis

Global Fluoroscopy Devices Market Forecast

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Fluoroscopy Devices market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Fluoroscopy Devices market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Fluoroscopy Devices market?

Detailed TOC of Fluoroscopy Devices Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Minimally-invasive Surgeries

4.2.2 Growing Geriatric Population and Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.3 Increasing Use of Fluoroscopy in Pain Management

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects and Radiation Exposure

4.3.2 Rising Adoption of Refurbished Systems

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 Fixed Fluoroscopes

5.1.2 Mobile Fluoroscopes

5.1.2.1 Full-size Fluoroscopes

5.1.2.2 Mini Fluoroscopes

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Orthopedic

5.2.2 Cardiovascular

5.2.3 Pain Management and Trauma

5.2.4 Neurology

5.2.5 Gastrointestinal

5.2.6 Urology

5.2.7 General Surgery

5.2.8 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

6.1.2 Carestream Health

6.1.3 GE Healthcare

6.1.4 Hitachi Medical Systems

6.1.5 Hologic Inc.

6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.7 Orthoscan Inc.

6.1.8 Shimadzu Medical

6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.10 Varian Medical Systems Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

