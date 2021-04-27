NewsWinters

Europe Electrophysiology Market Analysis 2021 – Latest Technological Advancements, Global Industry Size with Growth Segments, Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

Europe Electrophysiology

This “Europe Electrophysiology Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Europe Electrophysiology market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Europe Electrophysiology Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099204

The Major Players Described in Europe Electrophysiology Market Report Are:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Biotronik SE & Co. KG
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • GE Healthcare
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Microport Scientific Corporation
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Siemens AG

    Market Overview:

  • The European electrophysiology market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market include increasing prevalence of target diseases, technological advancements in the field of electrophysiology, and increasing demand for catheter ablation procedures.
  • In Europe, 1-2% of the total healthcare expenditure is attributed to heart failure. According to the European Heart Network AISBL, around 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union occur due to cardiovascular diseases each year. It is expected that this number would increase further by 2030. Since electrophysiology devices have their major applications in detecting heart failure rates, the increasing number of heart failures is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Other factors, such as high adoption rates in emerging markets due to technological advancements, rapid growth in aging population, increasing demand for catheter ablation procedures, etc. are also driving the market.
  • However, according to the European Union of Medical Specialists, very few cardiologists hold specialization in electrophysiology. Although not a favorable percentage, the electrophysiology workforce is more or less stable in Europe. Still, due to lack of mobility among the majority of the established electrophysiologists, there exists a distinct lag in geographical dispersion of the EPs, which has resulted in a rift between the demand and supply, and a visible disparity among electrophysiologists. Thus, the lack of skilled electrophysiologists is acting as a major restraint for the European electrophysiology market.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099204

    Scope of the Report:

    Electrophysiology is the biomedical field that deals with the study of electric activity in the body. Electrophysiology includes the study of the generation of electrical activity and the effects of that electrical activity on the body. As per the scope of this report, the various types of electrophysiology products and the diseases that they target have been taken into account for the calculation of the total market size in Europe.

    Key Market Trends:

    Ablation Catheters are Expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the Product Type

    Ablation catheters are useful in removing anomalous heart tissues, which cause irregular heartbeats. These devices work on the basis of ablation, which is a minimally invasive procedure that employs catheters to demolish the defective electrical pathways from the heart. Radiofrequency type and cryoablation type are the most commonly used ablation catheters, which are expected to have a significant hold on the market with related advancements in the technology. Radiofrequency (RF) ablation uses locally delivered, high-energy RF signals to make the scars. On the other hand, cryoablation uses extremely cold temperatures for making the scars. Sometimes, laser light energy is also used.

    Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099204  

    Europe Electrophysiology Market Covers Major Factors:

    • Global Europe Electrophysiology Market Overview
    • Economic Impact on Market
    • Market Competition
    • Global Europe Electrophysiology Market Analysis by Application
    • Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
    • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
    • Global Europe Electrophysiology Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
    • Global Europe Electrophysiology Market Forecast

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Europe Electrophysiology market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Europe Electrophysiology market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
    • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Europe Electrophysiology market?

    Detailed TOC of Europe Electrophysiology Market Report 2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Target Diseases
    4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Electrophysiology
    4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Catheter Ablation Procedures
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
    4.3.2 Unfavorable Healthcare Reforms
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Product
    5.1.1 Ablation Catheters
    5.1.1.1 Cryoablation EP Catheters
    5.1.1.2 Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters
    5.1.1.3 Microwave Ablation Systems
    5.1.1.4 Laser Ablation Systems
    5.1.1.5 Other Ablation Catheters
    5.1.2 Laboratory Devices
    5.1.2.1 EP X-Ray Systems
    5.1.2.2 3D Mapping Systems
    5.1.2.3 EP Recording Systems
    5.1.2.4 EP Remote Steering Systems
    5.1.2.5 Other Laboratory Devices
    5.1.3 Diagnostic Catheters
    5.1.3.1 Conventional EP Diagnostic Catheters
    5.1.3.2 Advanced EP Diagnostic Catheters
    5.1.3.3 Ultrasound EP Diagnostic Catheters
    5.1.4 Access Devices
    5.1.5 Other Products
    5.2 Target Disease
    5.2.1 Atrial Fibrillation
    5.2.2 Atrial Flutter
    5.2.3 Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome
    5.2.4 Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia
    5.2.5 Other Target Diseases
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 Europe
    5.3.1.1 UK
    5.3.1.2 Germany
    5.3.1.3 France
    5.3.1.4 Italy
    5.3.1.5 Spain
    5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
    6.1.2 Biotronik SE & Co. KG
    6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
    6.1.4 GE Healthcare
    6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson
    6.1.6 Medtronic PLC
    6.1.7 Microport Scientific Corporation
    6.1.8 Philips Healthcare
    6.1.9 Siemens AG

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    For Detailed TOC Click Here

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Rosemary Aromatic Water Market Size Outlook 2021 to 2027: Industry Share, Market Trends, Segmentation, Growth Rate and Competitive Landscape with COVID-19 Outbreak

    Chocolate Spread Market Share 2021 Global Industry Revenue, Key Strategies, Business Growth Rate by Size, and Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak Forecast to 2027

    Golf Equipment and Apparel Market Report 2021 Global Growth Rate Analysis by Industry Size and Share, Future Trends, Revenue, and Demand Status with COVID-19 Analysis Forecast till 2027

    LSEV Battery Recycling Market Growth and Investment Opportunities 2021 | Revenue Exception, Evolving Technologies, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2027

    Paracetamol Consumption Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2021 Latest Research by Top Key Players, Global Share with SWOT Analysis, and Growth Analysis with Revenue till 2027

    Rayon Fibers Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2021 Latest Research by Top Key Players, Global Share with SWOT Analysis, and Growth Analysis with Revenue till 2027

    Coal Tar and Coal-Tar Pitch Market Report 2021 Global Growth Rate Analysis by Industry Size and Share, Future Trends, Revenue, and Demand Status with COVID-19 Analysis Forecast till 2027

    Air-Supported Structures Market Size Outlook 2021 to 2027: Industry Share, Market Trends, Segmentation, Growth Rate and Competitive Landscape with COVID-19 Outbreak

    Preserved Egg Market Share 2021 Global Industry Revenue, Key Strategies, Business Growth Rate by Size, and Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak Forecast to 2027

    Catalyst Regeneration Market Report 2021 Global Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Share and Demand Status, Industry Size and Future Trends Forecast to 2027

    Global HAPLN4 Antibody Market Size Forecast Analysis 2021 | Latest Research with Future Growth Rate and Trends, Emerging Demand Status and Share Analysis to 2027

    Instrument Transformer Market Size Research 2021- Business Growth Status, Share Evaluation, Supply Chain Analysis, Regional Overview, Expansion Strategy, Latest Technology, Top Growing Countries Forecast to 2027

    https://newswinters.com/