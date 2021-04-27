Thyroid Function Test Market 2021-2024 | Insight by Recent Developments, Emerging Trends, Overview by Industry Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Thyroid Function Test Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Thyroid Function Test market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Thyroid Function Test Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Thyroid Function Test Market Report Are:

Scope of the Report:

Thyroid function tests are a series of blood tests used to determine the condition of the thyroid gland, whether it is working properly, and diagnosing hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism. The general tests include the tests for T3, T3RU, T4, and TSH hormones (secreted by thyroid glands), which measure the activities of the thyroid gland.

Key Market Trends:

TSH Test is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Test Type

TSH measurement has recently gained a dominant role in thyroid function testing, further facilitating cost-effective disease screening, and also introducing new definitions of subclinical hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, along with delivering biochemical treatment targets. TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone) test measures how much of this hormone is in a patient’s blood. The test finds out whether the thyroid gland is working the way it should. It is very little to no risk in taking the blood test. The slight pain or bruising at the spot where the needle was put in goes away quickly.

However, A TSH test cannot explain why TSH levels are too low or too high. If the test results are abnormal, the healthcare provider generally orders additional tests to determine the cause of the thyroid problem. These tests may include T4 thyroid hormone tests, T3 thyroid hormone tests, tests to diagnose Graves’ disease (an autoimmune disease that causes hyperthyroidism), or tests to diagnose Hashimoto’s thyroiditis (an autoimmune disease that causes hypothyroidism).

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to Keep its Position in the Forecast Period

Based on the geographical analysis, North America is predicted to lead the thyroid function test market, owing to the prevalence of thyroid cancer in the United States. As per the National Cancer Institute, in 2015, there were around 765,547 people living with thyroid cancer in the United States and the number of new cases of thyroid cancer was 14.5 per 100,000 men and women per year.

The North American region is also likely to witness a major growth, owing to several initiatives such as the compulsory screening of newborns for congenital hypothyroidism, revolutionary research work on thyroid hormone function, cost-effective methods to detect thyroid cancer, promising research on Graves’ disease, etc., which may further lead to improved prognosis and new preventive treatments of thyroid diseases.

Detailed TOC of Thyroid Function Test Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidence of Thyroid Disorders

4.2.2 Increasing Consumption of Tobacco and Alcohol

4.2.3 Sedentary Lifestyle

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Problems associated with Interpretation of Thyroid Blood Tests

4.3.2 Shortage of Endocrinologists

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Test

5.1.1 TSH Test

5.1.2 T4 Test

5.1.3 T3 Test

5.1.4 Other Tests

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Hospital

5.2.2 Diagnostic Laboratory

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott

6.1.2 Autobio Diagnostics

6.1.3 bioMerieux SA

6.1.4 Danaher Corporation

6.1.5 DiaSorin SpA

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.7 Qualigen Inc.

6.1.8 Quidel Corporation

6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

