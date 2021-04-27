Cervical Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Analysis 2021 – Latest Technological Advancements, Global Industry Size with Growth Segments, Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

This “Cervical Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Cervical Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Cervical Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
Cervical cancer refers to a malignancy of cervical cells. More than 90% of cervical malignancies occur due to HPV infection (human papillomavirus), which can be diagnosed through smear screening. The most common types of cervical cell cancer are squamous cell malignancy and adenocarcinoma. Cervical cancer diagnostic tests are being widely used for the detection of precancerous or cancerous lesions in the cervix of females.
Pap Smear Test, the Largest Segment Under Diagnostic Test, is Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period
Pap smear test, the most effective tool for the diagnosis of HPV, was found to be the most revenue-generating segment. Factors, such as the increasing prevalence of HPV infection in women and the deficiency of the HPV vaccine, which does not cover all types of HPV infections, are promoting the growth of the market.
North America, which Holds the Largest Share in the Market, is Expected to Follow the Same Trend, Over the Forecast Period
North America is the largest market for cervical cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. The large market share is attributed to the high awareness about disease prevention among women in the region, as well as to the many initiatives launched to prevent cervical cancer, which has increased the reach of insurance coverage for cervical screening tests, especially for low-income women.
Asia-Pacific, the fastest growing market for cervical cancer diagnostic tests, attributes its growth to the increasing prevalence of cervical cancer in developing countries, including China, India, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Favorable Government Initiatives Toward Cervical Cancer Prevention
4.2.2 Growing Prevalence of Cervical Cancer
4.2.3 Increasing Awareness Regarding Early Diagnosis
4.2.4 Strong R&D from Key Players for Cervical Cancer Diagnosis and Drugs
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Economic Constraints in Many Countries to Adopt Regular Testing Procedures
4.3.2 High Cost of Cancer Therapies
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Diagnostic Test
5.1.1 Pap Smear Test
5.1.2 HPV Test
5.1.3 Colposcopy
5.1.4 Biopsy and Endocervical Curettage
5.1.5 Other Diagnostic Tests
5.2 By Therapeutic
5.2.1 Avastin (Bevacizumab)
5.2.2 Blenoxane (Bleomycin)
5.2.3 Hycamtin (Topotecan Hydrochloride)
5.2.4 Gemcitabine-Cisplatin
5.2.5 Vaccines
5.2.5.1 Gardasil
5.2.5.2 Cevarix
5.2.6 Other Therapeutics
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Specilty Clinics
5.3.3 Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centers
5.3.4 Diagnostic Centers
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Bristol-Meyrs Squibb Company
6.1.3 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
6.1.4 Merck & Co. Inc.
6.1.5 Pfizer Inc.
6.1.6 Qiagen NV
6.1.7 Advaxis Inc.
6.1.8 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.1.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
