High-throughput Screening Market Analysis 2021 – Latest Technological Advancements, Global Industry Size with Growth Segments, Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

The Major Players Described in High-throughput Screening Market Report Are:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Axxam SpA

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Bio

Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Overview:

The high-throughput screening market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8%, during the forecast period. North America dominates the market, owing to large spending on pharmaceutical R&D and high adoption of high-throughput screening technology in drug discovery.

The high-throughput screening (HTS) centers in the public domain have increased significantly over the past decade, ranging in size, from modestly-equipped academic screening centers to well-endowed molecular libraries probe centers network (MLPCN). These centers facilitate a comprehensive approach to probe discovery in academia, and utilize, both, standard and innovative assay technologies for executing primary and secondary screening campaigns. One of the significant advantages of these centers was knowledge sharing among scientists, researchers, etc. In European countries, EU-open-screen, European counterpart of US NIH initiative, is also working to get open access to all European organizations involved in chemical biology. Additionally, the association of HTS centers is also emerging, which is aimed at sharing valuable information about the compound or target, or the whole process. The open access provides a better platform for knowledge sharing, and can help optimize the entire process, which may drive the demand for HTS technology among end users.