Dermatological Therapeutics Market Analysis with Investment Opportunity 2021: Global Opportunity and Future Trends, Business Growth Size Forecast to 2024

This “Dermatological Therapeutics Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Dermatological Therapeutics market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Dermatological Therapeutics Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Dermatological Therapeutics Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
The dermatological therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of application, drug class, and geography. By application, the market is segmented into alopecia, herpes, psoriasis, rosacea, atopic dermatitis, acne vulgaris, and other applications. By drug class, the market is segmented into anti-infectives, corticosteroids, anti-acne, calcineurin inhibitors, retinoids, and other drug classes.
Key Market Trends:
By Application, the Acne Vulgaris Segment is the Largest segment, and the Atopic Dermatitis Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth
Acne therapeutics is the largest market segment of the dermatological diagnostics market, accounting for nearly 30% of the total revenue. The high prevalence rates of acne, coupled with the availability of over-the-counter therapeutics, leads to large market size. According to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) study, acne vulgaris affects nearly 85% of young adults aged between 12–25 years.
Atopic dermatitis is a widespread chronic inflammatory skin condition that can affect patients of all ages, and is the result of multiple environmental, immunological, genetic, and pharmacologic factors. The disease mostly flares up when the patient is around the things that cause allergic reactions. The malfunctioning in the immune system of the human body, due to asthma, is also a major causes for atopic dermatitis. Due to several lifestyle factors, the global burden of atopic dermatitis is increasing rapidly, which is, in turn, fueling the growth of the segment.
North America Dominates the Market, in Terms of Revenue, and Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register Rapid Growth
North America is expected to lead the global market. Increasing healthcare expenditure, awareness about skin diseases, and strong presence of pharmaceutical companies are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in North America. In the Asia-Pacific region, the ever-increasing pool of the patient population, increasing awareness, and increasing disposable incomes are expected to be pivotal to the robust market growth in the region.
Detailed TOC of Dermatological Therapeutics Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in Incidence Rates of Dermatology Diseases
4.2.2 Increase in Awareness Levels of Disease Progression and Etiology
4.2.3 Increase in the Elderly Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Serious Side Effects for Certain Classes of Therapeutic Drugs
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Alopecia
5.1.2 Herpes
5.1.3 Psoriasis
5.1.4 Rosacea
5.1.5 Atopic Dermatitis
5.1.6 Acne Vulgaris
5.1.7 Other Applications
5.2 By Drug Class
5.2.1 Anti-infectives
5.2.2 Corticosteroids
5.2.3 Anti-acne
5.2.4 Calcineurin Inhibitors
5.2.5 Retinoids
5.2.6 Other Drug Classes
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AGI Dermatics
6.1.2 Allergan Inc
6.1.3 Amgen Inc.
6.1.4 Chester Valley Pharmaceuticals Inc.
6.1.5 Dermik Laboratories Inc.
6.1.6 Eisai Inc.
6.1.7 Ferndale Laboratories Inc.
6.1.8 Genentech Inc.
6.1.9 Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp. (Bausch Health)
6.1.10 Onset Therapeutics
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
