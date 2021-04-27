Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market Analysis 2021 – Latest Technological Advancements, Global Industry Size with Growth Segments, Market Dynamics Forecast to 2024

This “Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Urothelial Cancer Drugs market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Players Described in Urothelial Cancer Drugs Market Report Are:

Merck & Co. Inc.

F. Hoffmann

La Roche AG

Bristol

Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Sanofi SA

Eisai Co. Ltd Market Overview:

The factors propelling the growth of the urothelial cancer drugs market are the emergence and popularity of targeted therapy and the rise in the incidence of urothelial cancer.

Urothelial cancer is the ninth most common malignancy in the world, with approximately 2.5 million patients and 420,000 newly diagnosed cases each year. Approximately 59% of bladder cancer cases occur in developed regions. The disease has the highest lifetime cost of care per patient among all tumors in the United States, due to its high relapse rate and invasive lifelong monitoring, including cystoscopy follow-ups.

As per the statistics released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), 59% of all bladder cancer cases are observed in developed countries, with Belgium reporting the highest number of bladder cancer cases. Hence, the rise in the incidence of the disease has led to the growth of the urothelial cancer drugs market.