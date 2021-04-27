Electrophysiology Market 2021-2024 | Insight by Recent Developments, Emerging Trends, Overview by Industry Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Electrophysiology Market” report offers an in-depth analysis of this market across the globe. The study, aimed at providing current and prospect players in this market sharp insights to gain the advantage over their competitors. Electrophysiology market report does so by providing an executive summary including all valuable market figures and exploring the favourable factors that are expected to drive the growth rate of the market, besides taking account of the restraining factors. The report also highlights the emerging trends in the global market. Electrophysiology Market is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period.
The Major Players Described in Electrophysiology Market Report Are:
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Electrophysiology is the biomedical field that deals with the study of electric activity in the body. Electrophysiology includes the study of the generation of electrical activity and the effects of that electrical activity on the body. As per the scope of this report, the various types of electrophysiology products and the diseases which they target have been taken into account for the calculation of the total market size.
Key Market Trends:
Ablation Catheters are Expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the Product Type
Ablation catheters are useful in removing anomalous heart tissues that may result in irregular heartbeats. These devices work on the basis of ablation, which is a minimally invasive procedure that employs catheters to demolish the defective electrical pathways from the heart. Radiofrequency ablation and cryoablation are the most commonly used types of ablation catheters, and both are expected to hold significant market shares, aided by related advancements in the technology. Radiofrequency (RF) ablation uses locally delivered, high-energy RF signals to make the scars. On the other hand, cryoablation uses extremely cold temperatures for making the scars. Sometimes, laser light energy is also used.
North America Dominates the Market and it is Expected to Continue So during the Forecast Period
Currently, North America dominates the market for electrophysiology and the region is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities and rise in the number of arrhythmia and heart failure cases in the region. Asia-Pacific is also expected to propel the electrophysiology market, owing to factors, such as increasing accessibility to healthcare facilities in the region, rising medical tourism, and increasing incidences of heart failure cases.
Electrophysiology Market Covers Major Factors:
- Global Electrophysiology Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Market
- Market Competition
- Global Electrophysiology Market Analysis by Application
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Global Electrophysiology Market Effect, Factors, Analysis
- Global Electrophysiology Market Forecast
Key questions answered in the report include:
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?
- What are the key factors driving the global Electrophysiology market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Electrophysiology market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Electrophysiology market?
Detailed TOC of Electrophysiology Market Report 2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Target Diseases
4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Electrophysiology
4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Catheter Ablation Procedures
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals
4.3.2 Unfavorable Healthcare Reforms
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Ablation Catheters
5.1.1.1 Cryoablation EP Catheters
5.1.1.2 Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters
5.1.1.3 Microwave Ablation Systems
5.1.1.4 Laser Ablation Systems
5.1.1.5 Other Ablation Catheters
5.1.2 Laboratory Devices
5.1.2.1 EP X-Ray Systems
5.1.2.2 3D Mapping Systems
5.1.2.3 EP Recording Systems
5.1.2.4 EP Remote Steering Systems
5.1.2.5 Other Laboratory Devices
5.1.3 Diagnostic Catheters
5.1.3.1 Conventional EP Diagnostic Catheters
5.1.3.2 Advanced EP Diagnostic Catheters
5.1.3.3 Ultrasound EP Diagnostic Catheters
5.1.4 Access Devices
5.1.5 Other Products
5.2 Target Disease
5.2.1 Atrial Fibrillation
5.2.2 Atrial Flutter
5.2.3 Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome
5.2.4 Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia
5.2.5 Other Target Diseases
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.1.2 Biotronik SE & Co.KG
6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.4 GE Healthcare
6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson
6.1.6 Medtronic PLC
6.1.7 Microport Scientific Corporation
6.1.8 Philips Healthcare
6.1.9 Siemens AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
