Electrophysiology Market 2021-2024 | Insight by Recent Developments, Emerging Trends, Overview by Industry Share and Size Forecast to 2024

The Major Players Described in Electrophysiology Market Report Are:

Abbott Laboratories

Biotronik SE & Co.KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic PLC

Microport Scientific Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Siemens AG Market Overview:

The electrophysiology market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the growth of the market are increasing the prevalence of target diseases, technological advancements in the field of electrophysiology, and increasing demand for catheter ablation procedures.

In Europe and North America, 1-2% of the total healthcare expenditure is attributed to heart failure. In 2016, around 5.5 million people were diagnosed with heart failure in the United States. According to the American Heart Association, this number is expected to increase to 8 million by 2030. Since electrophysiology devices have a major application in detecting heart failure rates, the increasing number of cardiac failures is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

In addition, a rapid increase in the aging population was found to be responsible for increasing heart failure rates, which has further contributed to the growth of the electrophysiology market.

However, as of 2017, in the United States, only 6-8% of cardiologists hold specialization in electrophysiology. Despite not being a favorable percentage, the EP workforce is more or less stable in the United States. Due to lack of mobility among the majority of established electrophysiologists, there exists a distinct lag in geographical dispersion of the EPs, which has resulted in a rift between the demand and supply, and a visible disparity among electrophysiologists. Hence, the lack of skilled electrophysiologists is acting as a major restraint for the electrophysiology market.