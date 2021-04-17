Comprehensive Report on Energy Trading & Risk Management Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | FIS, Amphora, Triple Point Technology, ABB, OpenLink, Allegro Development

The Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market is anticipated to record a global CAGR of AAA% during the forecast period of 2019 -2025. North America, SEA & Others of APAC and Eastern Europe regions are expected to account for an estimated market share of xx% by the end of the forecast period.

AMR addresses key insights on the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market in its report titled “Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM)” Among the segments of the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM)s market, software components are expected to register the biggest growth in the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market.

Energy trading & risk management (ETRM) is a commercial decision making and market execution tool in an integrated system that enables data exchange among traders and retailers, generators, and operations, contract, and accounting functions. The ETRM system covers complex trading requirements of a liberalized energy market and helps market participants to trade in the full range of contracts across the globe. The ETRM system also entails comprehensive risk management strategies and policies, event and trade identification, and scheduling and settlement execution. It provides consulting services for market monitoring, price transparency, and regulatory compliance. ETRM systems can be implemented to manage the entire value chain of the energy business. These systems are installed to understand the real risks involved in the value chain and provide the best options to overcome these risks. Major global firms engaged in the energy business adopt ETRM solutions widely to maximize profitability and manage the risks in the best possible manner.

Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market report provides insightful and comprehensive information in consideration of the different industry pioneers, including their revenue details, technological advancements, innovations, key developments, SWOT analysis, mergers & applications, future strategies, and market footprint. On the basis of segmentation, the market has been classified into product type, the technologies used, end-user, industry vertical, and geography.

Under the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Application, and Type segments are expected to dominate the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market throughout the forecast period. Based on application, Power, Natural Gas, Oil & Products, Other applications are expected to register the highest market share in the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market by the end of the forecast period.

Moreover, based on the product type of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM)’s, On-premises software, Cloud-based software are expected to witness a tremendous growth rate as compared to the on-premise product type.

According to AMR analysis, the advanced intelligent Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market research report helps to find out market strategic collaborations, acquisitions and mergers. Examples of some of the market participants in the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) FIS, Amphora, Triple Point Technology Inc, ABB, OpenLink, Allegro Development Corporation, Ignite ETRM, LLC, Tigernix Pte Ltd, Eka Software, Amphora Inc, Triple Point, Sapient, Accenture, Allegro, SAP, Trayport, Momentum3, LLC among others and their analysis on with SWOT matrix.

The global annual revenue from the product of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM)s is expected to be evaluated at US$ xx Mn by the end of 2025. The dominant regions, i.e., North America, Eastern Europe, SEA & Others of APAC and Western Europe, are anticipated to collectively account for a majority share of the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market. The Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) markets in Southeast Asia & other Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe are likely to dominate the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market over the forecast period.

In the following years, small and medium enterprises are presumed to be the top adopters of the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market. Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market research report support enterprises improve their business functionality by minimizing running costs and enhancing productivity, due to which investments in Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM)s are witnessing significant growth. These factors are expected to boost the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market across the globe.

Moreover, Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Applications such as “Power, Natural Gas, Oil & Products, Other” have also been selected by various governments for collecting the data as a backup to deal with expected as well as unanticipated financial emergencies.

Based on AMR analysis, One of the major factors driving the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market is the growing digital transformation in the manufacturing, retail and wholesale sectors.

The market in Southeast Asia and others of the Asia Pacific region is expected to offer the most attractive opportunities for Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) providers, followed by the Latin American market. The Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market in SEA and Others of APAC is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Furthermore, the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market in Latin America is also expected to witness significantly high growth.

The market value of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM)’s in Eastern Europe is predicted to register a complete incremental opportunity of US$ xx Mn. However, by the end of 2020, the North American Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market is expected to continue to control the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market due to the large presence of Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) providers as well as a strong platform for the growth of the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) industry in the region.

