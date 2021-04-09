Covid-19 Impact on Global Sports Flooring Market Trends, Key Players, Overview, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast by 2026

Global Sports Flooring Market size (volume and value) and industry chain structure published by The Insight Partners through its high quality database which is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individual interested in the industry. Major companies with their market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America).
Major Players : LG Hausys, Armstrong, Gerflor, Targett, Forbo, Polyflor?James Halstead?, Bonie, Takiron, HANWHA, Liberty, Mohawk (including IVC), Horner
Market segmentation, by product types:
- PVC Sports Flooring
- Wood Sports Flooring
Market segmentation, by applications:
- Commercial
- Residential
Key Insights that the report covers:
- Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends
- Market size, growth rate, and opportunities
- Market share and position of the top players
- PEST Analysis of the five major regions
- Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies
- Recent developments and new product launches
- Major challenges faced by the market players
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Sports and Fitness Nutrition Industry
1.2 Market Segment
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Sports Flooring Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.2 Market Size
3.3 Market Forecast
4 Major Companies List
4.1 LG Hausys
4.2 Armstrong
4.3 Gerflor
4.4 Targett
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
5.2 Regional Market by Company
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
6.3 Demand Forecast
6.4 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Demand
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
7.2 Regional Market
7.3 by Region
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.2 Marketing Channel
9 Research Conclusion
