Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types, Application and Forecast to 2025

Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Cellular based Machine to Machine (M2M) Value Added Services (VAS) is defined as the cellular value added connectivity process among distinct sim-enabled machines, to provide connectivity over multiple wireless networks, such as GSM, GPRS, CDMA, 3G, LTE, or WiFi and WiMAX. The cellular M2M market includes tailor-made applications such as video surveillance, remote diagnostics of vehicles, fleet management, asset tracking, theft recovery, and point-of-sale systems (POS) to provide business efficiency to different enterprises. Cellular M2M Value Added Services is being incorporated in many enterprises to ensure operational efficiency and to minimize losses associated with operational breaches.

M2M refers to machine to machine communication between any devices, including wired as well as wireless. It can include industrial instrumentation with a sensor to communicate with the application software about the recorded data, viz temperature, inventory level, no. of units, etc.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AT&T Inc., Telefonica, Verizon Communication, Vodafone Group PLC, Amdocs, China Mobile Ltd, Sprint Corporation, Aeris Communications, Sierra Wireless, Deutsche Telekom AG

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cellular M2M Connectivity Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cellular M2M Connectivity Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Communication and Associated Services

Hardware and Associated Services

Software and IT Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Security and Public safety

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cellular M2M Connectivity Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services by Players

4 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 AT&T Inc.

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Offered

11.1.3 AT&T Inc. Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 AT&T Inc. News

11.2 Telefonica

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Offered

11.2.3 Telefonica Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Telefonica News

11.3 Verizon Communication

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Offered

11.3.3 Verizon Communication Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Verizon Communication News

11.4 Vodafone Group PLC

