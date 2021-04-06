Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types, Application and Forecast to 2025

Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025
Cellular based Machine to Machine (M2M) Value Added Services (VAS) is defined as the cellular value added connectivity process among distinct sim-enabled machines, to provide connectivity over multiple wireless networks, such as GSM, GPRS, CDMA, 3G, LTE, or WiFi and WiMAX. The cellular M2M market includes tailor-made applications such as video surveillance, remote diagnostics of vehicles, fleet management, asset tracking, theft recovery, and point-of-sale systems (POS) to provide business efficiency to different enterprises. Cellular M2M Value Added Services is being incorporated in many enterprises to ensure operational efficiency and to minimize losses associated with operational breaches.
M2M refers to machine to machine communication between any devices, including wired as well as wireless. It can include industrial instrumentation with a sensor to communicate with the application software about the recorded data, viz temperature, inventory level, no. of units, etc.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: AT&T Inc., Telefonica, Verizon Communication, Vodafone Group PLC, Amdocs, China Mobile Ltd, Sprint Corporation, Aeris Communications, Sierra Wireless, Deutsche Telekom AG
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cellular M2M Connectivity Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cellular M2M Connectivity Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Communication and Associated Services
Hardware and Associated Services
Software and IT Services
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Automotive and Transportation
Consumer Electronics
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare
Retail
Security and Public safety
Others
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cellular M2M Connectivity Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Cellular M2M Connectivity Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services by Players
4 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 AT&T Inc.
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Offered
11.1.3 AT&T Inc. Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 AT&T Inc. News
11.2 Telefonica
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Offered
11.2.3 Telefonica Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Telefonica News
11.3 Verizon Communication
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Product Offered
11.3.3 Verizon Communication Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Verizon Communication News
11.4 Vodafone Group PLC
Complete Report: https://bit.ly/33G4ljE
