Food Grade Malic Acid Market Challenges On Upcoming Trends 2030

Food Grade Malic Acid: Market Outlook

Malic acid is an organic compound naturally found in fruits and wine. Malic acid is a dicarboxylic acid that is naturally present in living organisms, contributing to the sour taste of fruits and is used as a food additive. Malic acid naturally occurs in fruits like apple and Malic Acid is present in high amounts in apples as well as in other fruits such as lychees, bananas, tomatoes, and strawberries. The market has high demand for malic acid particularly for beverage for its vinegar flavouring and tangy after taste it leaves.

Developed countries such as the U.S. dominates the global food grade malic acid market. This demand is rising owing to the increasing focus for products like cosmetic, personal care, and for food grade products like ready-to-drink beverages and sports drink. With innovation in the sector, the market is further expected to grow.

Europe is expected to be the region with the significant growth rate during the forecast period as EU commission and various food authorities has approved application of food grade malic acid to be used in packaged food products. Latin America on the other hand is driven by wide application and benefits of food grade malic acid. The region has high demand for packaged food that gives cascading effect to consumption of food grade malic acid for food processing purpose.

Nutritional Requirements Bolstering the Global Food Grade Malic Acid Market

Considerable growth in demand of packaged food and beverage items has made manufacturers to use malic acid in the food products as a food additive and flavouring agent. Malic acid is very essential as a food additive as it is responsible for maintaining acidity in food that helps in increasing food shelf life.

Growing demand in sports nutrition in igniting the demand for malic acid as malic acid is essential in the treatment of fibromyalgia, a chronic condition that causes pain, stiffness in muscle. Malic acid is combined with creatine supplements with the aim to improve the absorption capacity of creatine.

Malic acid is an essential component of the Krebs cycle which is the cycle that generates energy in the body by breaking down complex nutrients. It is claimed that malic acid promotes energy production, increases exercise endurance, and help fight off muscle fatigue.

Food Grade Malic Acid: Market Segmentation

Based on Application, Food Grade Malic Acid Market can be segmented as:

Beverage

Confectionery

Others

Based on Type, Food Grade Malic Acid Market can be segmented as:

DD- Malic Acid

L- Malic Acid

Based on product form, Food Grade Malic Acid Market can be segmented as:

Powder

Tablets

Food Grade Malic Acid: Key Market Players

Bartek Ingredients Inc.; Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited; Fuso Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Isegen; Miles Chemical; Qiaoyou Chemical; Thirumalai Chemicals Co. Ltd.; Prinova; Sealong Biotechnology; Yongsan Chemicals; Polynt; and Wego Chemicals & Minerals Corp, Natures Life, Swanson, and Sisu are some of the prime players of food-grade malic acid.

