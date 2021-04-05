Building Automation System Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Building Automation System Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Building Automation System industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Building Automation System Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global building automation system market is estimated to reach USD 73 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 10.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising demand for the automation of security systems in building and technological developments.

Building automation system enables the HVAC, lighting, security and protection systems to communicate on a single platform and deliver the required information simultaneously enhances the comfort, safety, efficiency and productivity of the occupants. The system reduces the energy and maintenance costs. The buildings with building automation system technology are commonly known as “smart building”.

Market Drivers:

Technological developments in building automation system, this act as a driver to the market

Increasing in adoption of automated security systems in buildings, this act as a driver to the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled professionals, this act as restraints to the market

High cost of installation, this act as restraints to the market

Segmentation: Global Building Automation System Market

By Technology

Wireless Technologies Zigbee Enocean Z–Wave Wi-Fi Bluetooth Thread Infrared

Wired Technologies Digital Addressable Lighting Interface KNX Lonworks Building Automation and Control Network Modbus



By Offering

Facility Management Systems

Security and Access Control Systems

Fire Protection Systems

Building Energy Management Software

BAS Services

Others

By Application

Residential

Diy Home Automation

Commercial

Office Buildings

Retail and Public Assembly Buildings

Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Airports and Railway Stations

Industrial

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, United Technologies Corp. announced to acquire S2 Security (US), it is a leading manufacturer of unified security and video management solutions, to combined it with Lenel to form LenelS2, a global leader in advanced access control systems and services.

In July 2018, Dubai Airports selected data analytics and smart building technology of Siemens AG to guarantee annual energy savings of almost 20% every year by the implementation of energy-efficient measures.

Competitive Analysis: Global Building Automation System Market

Global building automation system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of building automation system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Building Automation System Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the building automation system market are Siemens, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., ABB, Carel Industries S.p.A., Carrier Corporation, Crestron Electronics, Inc., Larsen & Toubro Limited, United Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Legrand, Hubbell, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, BuildingIQ, Nest Labs, KMC Controls, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and among others.

Major Highlights of Building Automation System market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Building Automation System market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Building Automation System market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Building Automation System market.

