Brushless DC Motor Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Brushless DC Motor Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Brushless DC Motor industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Brushless DC Motor Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global brushless DC motor market is to rise to an estimated value of USD 13.28 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 9.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising usage in electric vehicles, increased demand for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) applications and the booming growth in automobile production.

Brushless DC motor is a synchronized electric motor that runs through direct current electricity. It uses electronically controlled commutation system in the replacement of the traditional mechanical commutation system, thereby enhancing the reliability, increasing the lifespan and reducing the noise of operations. As the name suggests, they do not use brushes to make an electric path between the electric source and rotor armature windings, instead uses electrical brushless communication permanent magnet rotor and a stator with a sequence of coils. Due to various benefits of brushless DC motors, they are extensively being adopted by various industries including consumer electronics, industrial, transport, HVAC and automobile industry.

Market Drivers:

Increased applicability and usage of brushed DC motors across several major verticals enhance the market growth

Booming growth in the production of automobiles and the use of DC motors as an electric substitute to application in steering box, hydraulic system is a factor for the positive growth in the market

Rising demand for HVAC applications with brushed DC motors accelerates the growth of this market

Rising demand for cost effective, energy efficient and environment friendly energy motors act as a catalyst for the growth

Increased demand for advanced motor vehicles with enhanced features including power seats, adjustable mirrors, and sunroof systems, would stimulate the growth of this market

Several initiatives taken by the government to promote the use of EV vehicle due rising problems of global warming an environment pollution adds on to the growth

Market Restraints:

High initial cost and the need to install a control system hinders the growth of this market

Availability of low priced and low grade quality brushless DC motors in grey markets hampers the growth in the market

Segmentation: Global Brushless DC Motor Market

By Type

Inner Rotor Brushless DC Motors

Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motors

By Speed

<500 RPM

501–2000 RPM

2001–10000 RPM

>10000 RPM

By End User

Manufacturing

Medical Devices

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Defence

Others

By Stator Winding

Single Phase

Two Phase

Three Phase

By Voltage

0-750 Watts

750 Watts to 3 kW

3 kW to 75 kW

Above 75 kW

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market

In May 2019, Haydon Kerk Pittman, the DC brushed and brushless motors manufacturing branch of AMETEK Advanced Motion Solutions, has launched its latest and most advanced brushless DC motors, the EC042B IDEA Motor series. The IDEA Motor can store and execute multiple program interfaces through its advanced technology and is an ideal fit in those industries that are highly specialized or have unique motion applications, wherein accurate and precise motion coupled with compact packaging. It has its wide applications in lab automation, medical devices, communications equipment, semiconductor processing equipment, aerospace systems. Such technological improvements and special features of brushless DC motors increases its applicability in various industries, thereby increasing the overall demand

In July 2018, Dunkermotoren, GmbH, a business unit of AMETEK Advanced Motion Solutions, launched its new and developed brushless DC motor, BG 65/BG 66 dMove, which is an improvement and advanced version of its prior BG 65(S) servomotor. BG 65/BG 66 dMove has been electronically upgraded in order to enhance performance by achieving increased output power. It has instilled newly developed rive assistant 5 software that enables the motors to be automatically setup without any intervention. These innovations an development in brushless DC motors is expected to accelerate the demand for this market in the forecasted period.

Competitive Analysis: Global Brushless DC Motor Market

Global brushless DC motor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of brushless DC motor market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Brushless DC Motor Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in brushless DC motor market are Allied Motion Inc., AMETEK.Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Nidec Corporation, Arc Systems Inc., Anaheim Automation, Inc., Bühler Motor GmbH, ElectroCraft, Inc., Fortive., maxon motor ag, MOONS’., ORIENTAL MOTOR USA CORP., Shinano Kenshi Co.,Ltd., Nidec Corporation, ABB, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, WEG., FAULHABER Group., Danaher., Brook Crompton UK Ltd., among others.

