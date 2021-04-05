Autonomous Robot Market Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Autonomous Robot Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Autonomous Robot industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Autonomous Robot Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Autonomous Robot Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6156.78 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 17748.47 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for better work quality in many end- user industries is major factor for the growth of this market.

Autonomous robots are specially designed robots which can deal with their external environment on their own without any human assistance. These robots have the ability to make decisions on their own like humans. They usually use different sensors so that they can solve any problems without any human support. These days, they are widely used in industries like mining and minerals, oil and gas, medical and healthcare etc. because it enhances safety and productivity.

Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of autonomous products in various mobile products is driving the growth of this market.

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the market growth.

Market Restraints:

Complications related to technical accuracy and communication protocols in autonomous robots are restraining the growth of this market.

High investment cost is restraining the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Autonomous Robot Market

By Mode of Operations

Human Operated

Autonomous

By Product

Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Unmanned Marine Vehicle

By End- User

Industrial & Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Logistics & Warehouse

Medical & Healthcare

Mining & Minerals

Forest & Agriculture

Power & Energy

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Daimler announced that they are going to acquire Torc Robotics who are developing Level 4 autonomous truck technology. This acquisition will help the Daimler to launch Level 4 semi-truck to market which will help them to strengthen them in the market. It will also help them to meet the needs and requirement of their customers and expand their business worldwide.

In April 2019, Amazon announced that they have acquired Canvas Technology. The main aim of the acquisition is to increase the usage of robotics in various industries so that safety and workplace experience can be improved. They are going to improve their products and services with canvas and provide their customer with better technologies.

Competitive Analysis: Global Autonomous Robot Market

Global autonomous robot market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of autonomous robot market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Autonomous Robot Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in global autonomous robot market are Vecna Robotics, Swisslog Holding Ltd., Savioke, Inc., Omron Corporation, Mobile Industrial Robots A/S, Locus Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., Cimcorp, AVIC.ALL, Aethon, BD, AtriCure, Inc., Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Autonomous Robot report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Autonomous Robot market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Autonomous Robot market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Autonomous Robot market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Autonomous Robot market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Autonomous Robot market.

