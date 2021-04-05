Automated Optical Inspection Market Share, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Automated Optical Inspection Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Automated Optical Inspection industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Automated Optical Inspection Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Automated optical inspection market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 24.95% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on automated optical inspection provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Automated optical inspection is known as a visual inspection of electric boards, where the scanning is done with the help of a camera and any major technical defects, or quality of the product is carefully checked. It is engaged during the various stages of manufacturing of electric components and devices as the testing procedure doesn’t need any contact and only the close visual inspection is carried out.

The high demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies have been directly influencing the growth of automated optical inspection market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the increasing demand for automated optical inspection systems in automotive electronics is also flourishing the growth of the automated optical inspection market. Also the growing need for high-quality electronic components is also positively impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for consumer electronics and high demand for high-quality and miniaturized products are also acting as an active growth driver towards the growth of the automated optical inspection market. Moreover, the increasing demand from automotive industry is creating a huge demand for automated optical inspection as well as lifting the growth of the automated optical inspection market. However, the high installation cost of AOI systems as well as necessity of highly skilled personnel is acting as the major limitations for the growth of automated optical inspection in the above mentioned forecasted period, whereas the easy availability of better inspection technology as a substitute and lack of awareness regarding recent technological innovations in the AOI ecosystem have the potential to challenge the automated optical inspection market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

In addition, the automated optical inspection market is expected to expand because of the emergence of smart technology. Likewise, the various new applications for automated optical inspection systems apart from PCB inspection and increasing demand for automated optical inspection systems for the inspection of IC substrates will further cater ample new opportunities that will lead to the growth of the automated optical inspection market in the above mentioned forecasted period.

This automated optical inspection market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on automated optical inspection market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Automated Optical Inspection Market Scope and Market Size

Automated optical inspection market is segmented on the basis of type, technology and end users. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

The type segment of the automated optical inspection market is segmented into 2D automated optical inspection systems and 3D automated optical inspection systems. 3D automated optical inspection systems have further been segmented into laser measurement and multi-frequency moiré phase shift image processing.

Based on technology, the automated optical inspection market is segmented into inline automated optical inspection systems and offline automated optical inspection systems. Inline automated optical inspection systems have further been segmented into screen printing, pick and place, reflow soldering and wave/selective soldering.

The end users segment of the automated optical inspection market is segmented into consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, medical devices, aerospace and defense, industrial electronics and energy and power.

Automated Optical Inspection Market Country Level Analysis

Automated optical inspection market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, technology and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the automated optical inspection market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific leads the automated optical inspection market due to the strong presence of a significant number of electronics and printed circuit board manufacturers in the region. North America is expected to expand at a significant growth rate of over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing innovation and rapid technological advancements across all the manufacturing sectors within this region.

The country section of the automated optical inspection market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Automated Optical Inspection Market Share Analysis

Automated optical inspection market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to automated optical inspection market.

The major players covered in the automated optical inspection market report are KOH YOUNG TECHNOLOGY inc., Test Research Inc., Viscom AG, ASC International, Camtek, CyberOptics, Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Ltd., MIRTEC CO. LTD., Nanotronics, Omron Corporation, Nordson Corporation, Orbotech Ltd, GÖPEL electronic GmbH, MEK Marantz Electronics Ltd, Machine Vision Products, INC., SAKI CORPORATION, Vi TECHNOLOGY, DCB Automation, PEMTRON, PARMI, and Stratus Vision GmbH among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Automated Optical Inspection report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players.

Major Highlights of Automated Optical Inspection market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Automated Optical Inspection market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Automated Optical Inspection market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Automated Optical Inspection market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

