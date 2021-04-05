Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2027

The research and analysis conducted in Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Artificial Intelligence in Aviation industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The artificial intelligence in aviation market is expected to reach USD 4,670.15 million by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 45.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on the artificial intelligence in aviation market provides analysis and insights regarding the forecast market size, future growth potential, market trends and restraints and drivers for the growth of artificial intelligence in aviation market.

The use of artificial intelligence in aviation industry involves the presence of the services and systems, such as baggage screening, passenger identification, and maintenance, providing customer support, facial recognition, aircraft fuel optimization and many more. All these functions using artificial intelligence in aviation are implemented to reduce the labour intensity of the employees, also to ensure the smooth and efficient operations without much human intervention. The automation in aviation would help in increasing the customer satisfaction and is efficient to handle overall system.

As the technologies are evolving, the industries are also growing such as bigdata, cloud based applications. The implementation of Bigdata in aviation industry can help them in smart maintenance, optimizing fuel efficiency, improving services and better security. The use of AI is also a cost effective, and it can provide more efficient and timely management of services which are driving the growth of the artificial intelligence in aviation market.

Lack of skilled labour to analyse the huge data recorded and find insights, as well as the security concerns and system malfunction are the restraints for the artificial intelligence in aviation market. There is enormous opportunity available in the artificial intelligence in aviation market as airline companies are looking forward to adopt the advanced technologies to avoid the disruption in passenger services. Also AI will help to improve real-time decision making to run the business smoothly with the help of artificial intelligence. It will make possible the minimum human intervention. However, the systems can make errors while performing the analysis while making the real-time decision acting as the challenge for the artificial intelligence in aviation market growth.

The artificial intelligence in aviation market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on artificial intelligence in aviation market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Scope and Market Size

The artificial intelligence in aviation market is segmented on the basis of technology, offering and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of technology, the artificial intelligence in aviation has been segmented into computer vision, machine learning, context awareness computing and natural language processing. Machine learning is further segmented into deep learning, supervised learning, unsupervised learning, reinforcement learning and semi-supervised learning.

Based on offering, the artificial intelligence in aviation market has been segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware is further segmented into processors, memory and networks. Software is further segmented into AI solutions and AI platforms. Services are further segmented into deployment & integration and support & maintenance.

On the basis of application, the artificial intelligence in aviation market has been segmented into dynamic pricing, virtual assistants, flight operations, smart maintenance, manufacturing, surveillance, training and other applications. Manufacturing is further segmented into material movement, predictive maintenance and machinery inspection, production planning, quality control and reclamation.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Country Level Analysis

Global artificial intelligence in aviation market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, technology, offering and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the artificial intelligence in aviation market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America holds the largest share in artificial intelligence in aviation market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the high growth rate in the artificial intelligence in aviation market for the forecasted period. There is a huge demand for the AI technologies in aviation sector in countries such as China and Japan to increase efficiency.

The machine learning technology in AI is anticipated to hold the largest market share among all other technologies over the forecasted period. It is because of the machine learning’s capabilities of collecting and handling big data along with its increased ability to perform previously impossible calculations which is driving the growth of the artificial intelligence in aviation market.

Virtual assistants’ application is anticipated to grow more and hold the largest market share among all the applications over the forecasted period. The airline companies improve their productivity and increase the efficiency of pilots by reducing recurring works, such as changing radio channels, reading wind forecasts and providing position information on requests by using the AI based virtual assistants. AI-enabled virtual assistants have taken over these recurring jobs in aviation industry.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Share Analysis

Global artificial intelligence in aviation market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global artificial intelligence in aviation market.

The major players covered in the global artificial intelligence in aviation market report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Airbus S.A.S., Xilinx, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Micron Technology, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Thales Group, MINDTITAN, TAV Technologies among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Artificial Intelligence in Aviation report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Artificial Intelligence in Aviation market.

