Urine Meter Market Outlook: Investors Still Miss the Big Assessment

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global Urine Meter Market Insights, to 2026″ with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Urine Meter market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Bard Medical (United States), Albyn Medical (United Kingdom), Navamedic (Norway), Teleflex Incorporated (United States), ConvaTec Group plc (United Kingdom), Hyupsung (South Korea), Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd. (China), Clinisupplies Ltd. (United Kingdom), Shenzhen Million Medical Instrument (China), CellSonic (United Arab Emirates), EMD Medical (Canada), EV.Service Italia srl (Italy), HC Italia (Italy), LABORIE (United States), Mcube (United States), MEDICA (United States), Medispec (United States), Mediwatch (United Kingdom), MMS Medical (Ireland), NOVAmedtek (Turkey), RECO MEDIZINTECHNIK (Germany), Schippers-Medizintechnik (Germany).

Urine meters are primarily used for post-operative or critically ill patients who require measurement of urine output. The urine measuring device is used to monitor the urine volume in the clinic. A urine flow meter is a medical device used to measure urine flow. Measuring urine flow is also known as uroflometry, which is done to measure the amount of urine emptied while you urinate. Urine meters are mostly supplied with a urine collection bag that is attached directly to the meter, thereby providing a closed collection system. The urine measuring device is connected via an infusion line to a bag that represents the bladder. Urine meters are also called urometers. The urometer is widely known for its simple monitoring design and has a closed circuit to prevent contamination and tapered connectors. This test is used to identify the difficulty urinating such as slow urination, poor urine flow, or difficulty urinating. This test can also be used to check the performance of the sphincter muscles that keep urine from leaking. Certain conditions such as benign prostatic hypertrophy, enlargement of the prostate that can block the urethra completely, bladder cancer, prostate cancer, or urinary obstruction can affect the flow of urine.



According to the Regional Segmentation the Urine Meter Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Merger Acquisition

On July 7, 2015, the Norwegian company Navamedic, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquired the Swedish Medtech company Observe Medical. The initial purchase price was NOK 35 million. Observe Medical has developed automated digital urine measuring device Sippi for use in intensive care units. Navamedic’s strategy is to expand its product portfolio in areas where commercialization capabilities in specialist healthcare add value, building on our close relationships with hospitals in the Nordic markets.



What’s Trending in Market:

A Rise in the Number of Urology Clinics

Rise In Per Capita Spending Capacities

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

The Increasing New Urological Hospitals or Urological Department in the Hospitals

Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Labor

Opportunities:

Increase In Preference Of Patients for Hospitals Due To Availability of Well-Established Infrastructure

Increase In Awareness about Available Diagnosis Technologies Such As Uroflometry

Rise in Technological Advancements In Terms Of Different Modalities

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Prevalence of Urinary Tract Infections and Urinary Bladder Cancer Globally

Increasing Awareness about Health Care

A Rise in Population

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below

by Type (Wireless Urine Meters, Urine Meters With Printers, Urine Meters With Pelvic Electromyography), Application (Postoperative Person, Critically Ill Patients, Others), Capacity (500ml, 1000ml, & 1000ml), End-User (Hospital, Clinic, Others)

