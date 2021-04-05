Life Vests Market: Emerging Players Setting the Stage for the Long Term

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global Life Vests Market Insights, to 2026″ with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Life Vests market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Survitec Group Limited (United Kingdom), Viking Life-Saving Equipment A/S (Denmark), The Coleman Company, Inc. (United States) , Hansen Protection AS (Norway), DICK’S Sporting Goods (United States), Johnson Outdoors, Inc. (United States) , LALIZAS (Greece), Mustang Survival Corp. (Canada), International Safety Products Ltd. (United Kingdom).

A life vest is a device designed to keep a wearer afloat and their head above water, often in swimming pools, rivers, or oceans. They are available in different sizes and different designs purposed for various levels of protection. They are mandatory on airplanes traveling over water and are also found on sea-faring vessels, accessible to all crew and passengers and to be donned in an emergency. Life vests are also found in near water-edges and at swimming pools. Life vests often made of tough synthetic fiber material encapsulating a source of buoyancy, such as foam or a chamber of air, and are often brightly colored as yellow or orange to maximize visibility for rescues.



According to the Regional Segmentation the Life Vests Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Market Insights

On 21 July 2017, Kokatat, Inc. announced to expand the portfolio of personal floatation devices with three new life vests including Proteus PFD, Naiad PFD, and Leviathan PFD in 2018.



What’s Trending in Market:

Increased Life Jacket Wear among Different Groups of Recreational Boaters

Opportunities:

The Increasing Demand from Developed As Well As Developing Countries

Technological Advancements in PFD Products

Market Growth Drivers:

Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Safety

The Rising Numbers of Recreational Boating Accidents Worldwide

The Increasing Drowning Incidences among the Globe

The Rising Demand for Safety Equipment’s From Swimming Institutes

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below

by Type (Foam Vests, Inflatable Vests, Hybrid Vests), Application (Adults, Kids, Animals), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Life Vests Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Life Vests market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Life Vests Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Life Vests

Chapter 4: Presenting the Life Vests Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Life Vests market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Life Vests Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



