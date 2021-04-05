Global PropTech Market Research Report 2020 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by the main current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

Proptech or also referred as property technology comprises the set of technology driven products, solution or services that aid in several business operation, management and other business operation across the real estate sector. The market vertical has witnessed unprecedent investment from several prominent investors as well as venture capital companies in the past few years. For instance, according to one of Forbes news article the market registered exponential growth of investment towards development of proptech related solution. Whereas, according to a survey conducted by the market players showed the rising inclination by the end-users to invest significantly in the market during the year 2019 hence powering the growth of the market. Hence, the global proptech market is poised to provide several lucrative profitable business opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Galileo Software Services, Inc., InspectRealEstate, Locale, Opendoor, Optix (ShareDesk Global Inc.), PropertyGuru Pte Ltd., REA Group Ltd., RexLab, Spacewell (Nemetschek Group), ZWEISPAC

PropTech Breakdown Data by Type :-

Analysis By Offering (Solution, Services); Component (Security and Surveillance, Asset Management, Sales and Advertisement, Others); Building Type (Residential, Non-residential

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of PropTech Market in these regions, from 2020 to 2025 (forecast), covering:- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of PropTech Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of PropTech Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and regions exhibiting promising growth.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information, analysis is also carried out. What’s more, the PropTech development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on PropTech offered by top players in the global PropTech market.

: Comprehensive information on PropTech offered by top players in the global PropTech market. Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the PropTech market.

: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the PropTech market. Market Development : Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets-the report analyzes the markets for PropTech across various regions.

: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets-the report analyzes the markets for PropTech across various regions. Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments in the global PropTech market.

: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments in the global PropTech market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the PropTech market.

