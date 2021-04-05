Eggshell Membrane Powder Market Real Time Analysis and Forecast – 2028

Global Eggshell Membrane Powder Market: Overview

The effective utilization and treatment of bio-waste have, for long, been emphasized upon in the human society for addressing various economic and environmental concerns. Not too long ago, the eggshell waste coming from the poultry industry gained popularity owing to its reclamation potential. Eggshell membrane lies between the eggshell and egg white and is considered as an essential bio-resource. They have shown potential in the making of commercial products. A case in point is utilization of calcium carbonate particles in making coating pigments.

The global eggshell membrane powder market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is sub-divided into organic eggshell membrane powder and conventional eggshell membrane powder. Based on application, food and beverages, nutraceuticals, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care comprise the sub-segments of the global eggshell membrane powder market.

Global Eggshell Membrane Powder Market: Notable Developments

The global eggshell membrane powder market has witnessed some developments in the recent years. One such development is mentioned below:

Germany-based Sandoz introduced ‘Sandoz Wellness Collagen’ to the market in 2018. The product contains egg membrane protein along with hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, magnesium, and vitamins. Sandoz Wellbeing Collagen helps in the normal functioning of cartilage and bones and it is administered orally.Invention of healthcare products containing eggshell membrane is foreseen to improve the functioning of bones, especially in people suffering from arthritis.

Some of the well-established market players of the global eggshell membrane powder market are:

Microcore Research Laboratories

MitushiBiopharma

ESM Technologies

Biova, LLC

Ecovatec Solutions

Eggbrane (DEPP B.V.)

KnuGroup

Eggnovo SL

Global Eggshell Membrane Powder Market: Growth Drivers

High Incidences of Arthritis Across the Globe to Trigger Growth

For long, eggshells have been thrown away as waste by most of us. Nevertheless, some cultures have made use of eggshell membranes and eggshells in many different ways. Eggshell membranes are found aplenty and are rich source of naturally occurring bioactive compounds like sulfur-rich proteins, collagen Type I,hyaluronic acid,chondroitin sulfate, and glucosamine.

Furthermore, eggshells membranes are rich source of calcium, which have been gauged for safety in a number of human and animal studies carried out in Asia and Europe. Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) considers both eggshells and eggshell membrane as safe as feed additive for both livestock and companion animals. These benefits of eggshell membrane offer copious growth opportunities for the global eggshell membrane powder market.

The global eggshell membrane powder market also gains momentum from the ability of eggshell membrane to offer respite from joint stiffness and pain to patients suffering from osteoarthritis. According to the findings of the Arthritis Foundation, nearly 54 million adults suffer from doctor-diagnosed arthritis. Besides, data says that around 300,000 children and babies have either a rheumatic condition or arthritis. The Arthritis Foundation estimates that by the year 2040, the number of people suffering from doctor-diagnosed arthritis would exceed 78 million. Such high prevalence of arthritis is expected to support the growth of the global eggshell membrane powder market.

Global Eggshell Membrane Powder Market: Regional Outlook

The global eggshell membrane powder market studies the key geographies of Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

From the regional point of view,Europe is expected to hold a leading share of the global eggshell membrane powder market. The European Union market accounts for the major consumption as well as export of eggshell membrane powders. Europeans are used to consuming nutritious,safe, and high quality food products, which is driving the market in Europe.

North America is expected to account for a sizeable share of the market during the forecast period. The region is likely to be driven by the U.S. alone. According to United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization, the U.S. alone produces nearly 600,000 tons of eggshells every year.

