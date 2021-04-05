Isoprene Rubber Market Worldwide Survey On Product Need 2025

Isoprene Rubber Market: Snapshot

The unique perceived benefits of isoprene rubbers, a form of synthetic rubber, are their resistance to abrasion and fractures. On account of having similar chemical and physical properties as that of a natural rubber, isoprene finds applications as tires, automotive mounts, shock absorbers, adhesives, healthcare items, sporting goods, and coatings among others.

Isoprene rubbers are enjoying soaring demand on account of a flourishing automotive industry which fuel isoprene rubber market growth. Rising awareness about the use of isoprene rubber gloves for various purposes, particularly in surgeries and other healthcare processes, is also proving beneficial for its demand.

With a huge thrust on research and development, more applications of isoprene rubber is expected to emerge in the near future. One such result of research and development is bio-isoprene that can be formulated from low cost sugars gotten from biomass, and provide a green preliminary material for products such as styrene block copolymers, for its use as adhesive and other applications. Many such innovative product categories is slated to bode well for the isoprene rubbers market in the near future. Already, renowned automakers in the world are pledging uptake for such eco-efficient products.

Asia Pacific, powered by particularly by China, is the primary driver of the global isoprene rubber market. This is because of the explosive growth in the automotive industry in the region. North America and Europe are important contributors to the isoprene rubber market as well due to the growing awareness of hygiene among people that has led to the significant uptake of isoprene rubber in the healthcare sector.

Isoprene Rubber Market: General Outline

Isoprene or 2-methyl-1, 3 butadiene, is a colorless liquid and volatile in nature. It is soluble in organic solvents such as alcohol and water due to its low vapor pressure and reactive nature. Isoprene rubber are highly resistant to abrasion and fractures. Isoprene has electro insulating resistance, and is an organic compound that is emitted by various plants and trees. Some of the producers of isoprene are: poplars, oaks, eucalyptus, and legumes among others. About half of the yearly production of isoprene emissions comes from tropical broadleaf trees and the remaining from shrubs. Isoprene is denoted by a chemical formula CH2=C(CH3)CH=CH2. Isoprene is produced in the chloroplasts of plants through the MEP pathway that is also known as non-mevalonate pathway. Isoprene emissions are known to change dramatically with temperature and maximize at around 40 degree Celsius. This has led to the belief that isoprene protects plants from heat stress. Industrial production of isoprene was done primarily by isolation through thermal decomposition of natural rubber. It is readily available as a side product in manufacturing ethylene and as a by-product of thermal cracking of oil or naphtha.

Isoprene Rubber Market: Trends and Prospects

Isoprene is known as a structural motif in most of the biological systems. The isoprenoids such as tetraterpenes and carotenes are derived from isoprene. Other substances and compounds derived from isoprene include retinol, phytol, dolichols, tocopherols, and squalene among others.

As isoprene rubber has similar physical and chemical properties as that of a natural rubber, isoprene is used in host of applications. It does not contain fatty acids, proteins and other substances that are present in natural rubber. The various applications of isoprene include tires, shock absorbers, automotive mounts, adhesives, sporting goods, healthcare items, and coatings among others.

Growing market demand for isoprene from the automotive industry is the major factor driving the global isoprene rubber market. In addition, growing awareness has given rise to usage of gloves for various purposes. Therefore, the increasing demand for isoprene from the medical and healthcare sector is also expected to boost demand for isoprene in the near future. One of the drivers in developing bio-based isoprene is its capability to utilize low cost sugars derived from biomass, and provide a green preliminary material for products such as styrene block copolymers, for its use as adhesive and other applications.

With rising research and development activities along with innovations, the wide range of applications in the end user industries are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the global isoprene market. The potential for bio-isoprene is also expected to boost opportunities for isoprene in the isoprene rubber market.

Isoprene Rubber Market: Key Segments

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW) are the major segments for the global isoprene rubber market. Asia Pacific, especially China is expected to boost the market demand for isoprene due to the growing automotive industry in the region. North America and Europe are also expected to fuel demand for isoprene owing to the growing hygiene awareness among people. This hygiene awareness has led to a rise in demand for isoprene from the healthcare sector, thereby driving the growth of the isoprene rubber market.

Isoprene Rubber Market: Key Market players

The key players of the isoprene rubber market are: JSR, Kaixin, Lanzhou Xinlan, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Sinopec, Togliattikauchuk, Yikesi, Zhenjiang Xintian, Goodyear, Jinhai Deqi, Kuraray, Lyondellbasell, Shell, Synthez-Kauchuk, Formosa Plastics, Kraton Polymers, LCY, YUHUANG, ZEON and Zibo Luhua Hongjin, SINOPEC, Versalis(Polimeri Europa), TSRC, and ZEON among others.

