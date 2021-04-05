Global Folding Furniture Market Research study 2021-2027 enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create potent counter strategies to obtain competitive advantage says a latest research report at ReportsWeb. The Folding Furniture Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
The folding furniture market was valued at US$ 3,070.80 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,754.29 Million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. The demand for folding furniture is rising with rapid urbanization coupled with significant growth in residential sector and rapid advancement related to folding furniture. Folding furniture such as chairs, tables, sofas, beds, table trays, and others are quite popular among both the residential and commercial customers.
Major Players : Ashley Furniture Industries; Bush Industries, Inc.; Dorel Industries Inc.; Haworth, Inc.; Inter IKEA Holding B.V.; La-Z-Boy, Inc.; Meco Corporation; Sauder Woodworking Company; Atlas Industries; Table-Mate USA, LLC; Plastic Development Group; Leggett & Platt, Inc.; Murphy Wall-Beds Hardware Inc.
On the basis of type, the market split into:
- Table and Chair
- Sofas, Beds
- Table TV Trays
- Others
On the basis of application, the market split into:
- Residential
- Commercial
Key Insights that the report covers:
- Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends
- Market size, growth rate, and opportunities
- Market share and position of the top players
- PEST Analysis of the five major regions
- Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies
- Recent developments and new product launches
- Major challenges faced by the market players
Fundamentals of Table of Content:
1 Folding Furniture Market Overview
2 Global Folding Furniture Market Landscape by Player
3 Players Profiles
4 Global Folding Furniture Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5 Global Folding Furniture Market Analysis by Application
6 Global Folding Furniture Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region
7 Global Folding Furniture Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
8 Folding Furniture Manufacturing Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Market Dynamics
