Global Forging Market Research study 2021-2027 enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create potent counter strategies to obtain competitive advantage says a latest research report at ReportsWeb. The Forging Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

The forging market was valued at US$ 72,890.07 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 100,404.83 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing use of forged steel in the automotive industry and advantage of forging over other fabrication techniques are driving the global forging market. However, availability of cheaper alternative processes is hampering the growth of the global forging market. Despite limitations, innovations in forging equipment & process and improving economic conditions are among the major factors anticipated to bolster the growth of the forging market during the forecast period.

Major Players : Alcoa Corporation; All Metals & Forge Group; CFS Machinery Co., Ltd; Consolidated Industries, Inc.; Farinia Group; Fountaintown Forge, Inc.; Pacific Forge Incorporated; Patriot Forge Co.; Precision Castparts Corp.; and Scot Forge.

On the basis of Techniques, the market covers:

Closed Die Forging

Open Die Forging

Seamless Forging)

On the basis of Materials, the market covers:

Nickel-Based Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Aluminum Alloys

Steel Alloys, and Others

Key Insights that the report covers:

Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

Market share and position of the top players

PEST Analysis of the five major regions

Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

Recent developments and new product launches

Major challenges faced by the market players

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Forging Market Overview

2 Global Forging Market Landscape by Player

3 Players Profiles

4 Global Forging Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Forging Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Forging Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region

7 Global Forging Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

8 Forging Manufacturing Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Market Dynamics

