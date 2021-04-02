Smart Manufacturing Platform Market to witness Massive Growth| Key Players: Microsoft, IBM, Schneider Electric, Siemens

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Smart Manufacturing Platform market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Smart Manufacturing Platform Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), PTC Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (United States), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan) and Accenture plc (Ireland)

Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Overview

Smart manufacturing platform market is expected to grow in the future due to the rising adoption of automation in various industries and increasing penetration of technologies such as smart factories, industry 4.0, IoT, and etc. To optimize productivity and improve maintenance efficiency boosting the demand for the smart manufacturing platform. The concept smart factory can mean equipping it with smart machines, robots, advanced sensors and intelligence that can adjust or switch operations based on sensing the product, diagnostic or environmental conditions. This equipment should be able to publish data and receive instructions via open M2M standards and Internet protocols.

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In April 2019, Microsoft Corp. and the BMW Group announced a new community initiative to enable faster, more cost-effective innovation in the manufacturing sector. The Open Manufacturing Platform (OMP) is designed to break down these barriers through the creation of an open technology framework and cross-industry community.

In Feb 2019, IBM announced a new chapter in the journey from AI experimentation to wide-scale deployment and industry transformation. IBM has made Watson portable across any cloud and empowered businesses to prevent vendor lock-in and start deploying AI wherever their data resides.

Market Trend

Usage of Cloud-Based Service for Implementation of Smart Manufacturing Platform

Market Drivers

Growth in Industrial Automation in Emerging Countries

Investment and Adaption of New Technologies from Manufacturing Industry

Governments Support for Industrial Automation

Opportunities

Growth in Adoption of IIoT and Cloud Technologies

The Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Device Management, Connectivity Management, Application Enablement Platform), Application (Performance Optimization, Condition Monitoring), End User Industry (Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense, Chemicals & Materials, Pharmaceutical, Metals & Mining, Electronics, Oil & Gas, Others), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Manufacturing Platform market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Manufacturing Platform Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Smart Manufacturing Platform

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Manufacturing Platform market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Smart Manufacturing Platform Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

