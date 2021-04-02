Civilian UAVs Market Size 2021, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2027 | Bormatec, CATUAV, Cyberflight

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global Civilian UAVs Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Civilian UAVs market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Civilian UAVs market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Civilian UAVs market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Civilian UAVs market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Civilian UAVs report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Civilian UAVs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Civilian UAVs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Civilian UAVs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Civilian UAVs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Civilian UAVs market.

Civilian UAVs Market Top Companies/Manufacturers: Bormatec, CATUAV, Cyberflight, DJI-Innovations, INNOCON, PENTAX Precision, Uconsystem, Xamen Technologies, ZALA AERO Civilian UAVs Market Types: Fixed Wing Uavs

Rotor Wing Uavs

Wing Uavs

Flapping Wing Uavs

Civilian UAVs Market Applications: Courier Delivery

Aerial Photography

Environmental Monitoring

News Reports

Electric Power Inspection



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Civilian UAVs market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Civilian UAVs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Civilian UAVs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Civilian UAVs market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Civilian UAVs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Civilian UAVs market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Civilian UAVs Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Civilian UAVs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fixed Wing Uavs

1.2.3 Rotor Wing Uavs

1.2.4 Wing Uavs

1.2.5 Flapping Wing Uavs

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Civilian UAVs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Courier Delivery

1.3.3 Aerial Photography

1.3.4 Environmental Monitoring

1.3.5 News Reports

1.3.6 Electric Power Inspection

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Civilian UAVs Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Civilian UAVs Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Civilian UAVs Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Civilian UAVs Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Civilian UAVs Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Civilian UAVs Industry Trends

2.4.2 Civilian UAVs Market Drivers

2.4.3 Civilian UAVs Market Challenges

2.4.4 Civilian UAVs Market Restraints

3 Global Civilian UAVs Sales

3.1 Global Civilian UAVs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Civilian UAVs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Civilian UAVs Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Civilian UAVs Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Civilian UAVs Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Civilian UAVs Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Civilian UAVs Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Civilian UAVs Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Civilian UAVs Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Civilian UAVs Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Civilian UAVs Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Civilian UAVs Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Civilian UAVs Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Civilian UAVs Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Civilian UAVs Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Civilian UAVs Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Civilian UAVs Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Civilian UAVs Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Civilian UAVs Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Civilian UAVs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Civilian UAVs Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Civilian UAVs Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Civilian UAVs Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Civilian UAVs Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Civilian UAVs Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Civilian UAVs Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Civilian UAVs Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Civilian UAVs Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Civilian UAVs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Civilian UAVs Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Civilian UAVs Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Civilian UAVs Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Civilian UAVs Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Civilian UAVs Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Civilian UAVs Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Civilian UAVs Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Civilian UAVs Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Civilian UAVs Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Civilian UAVs Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Civilian UAVs Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Civilian UAVs Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Civilian UAVs Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Civilian UAVs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Civilian UAVs Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Civilian UAVs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Civilian UAVs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Civilian UAVs Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Civilian UAVs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Civilian UAVs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Civilian UAVs Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Civilian UAVs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Civilian UAVs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Civilian UAVs Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Civilian UAVs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Civilian UAVs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Civilian UAVs Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Civilian UAVs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Civilian UAVs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Civilian UAVs Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Civilian UAVs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Civilian UAVs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Civilian UAVs Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Civilian UAVs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Civilian UAVs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Civilian UAVs Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Civilian UAVs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Civilian UAVs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Civilian UAVs Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Civilian UAVs Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Civilian UAVs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Civilian UAVs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Civilian UAVs Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Civilian UAVs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Civilian UAVs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Civilian UAVs Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Civilian UAVs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Civilian UAVs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Civilian UAVs Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Civilian UAVs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Civilian UAVs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Civilian UAVs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bormatec

12.1.1 Bormatec Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bormatec Overview

12.1.3 Bormatec Civilian UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bormatec Civilian UAVs Products and Services

12.1.5 Bormatec Civilian UAVs SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Bormatec Recent Developments

12.2 CATUAV

12.2.1 CATUAV Corporation Information

12.2.2 CATUAV Overview

12.2.3 CATUAV Civilian UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 CATUAV Civilian UAVs Products and Services

12.2.5 CATUAV Civilian UAVs SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 CATUAV Recent Developments

12.3 Cyberflight

12.3.1 Cyberflight Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cyberflight Overview

12.3.3 Cyberflight Civilian UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Cyberflight Civilian UAVs Products and Services

12.3.5 Cyberflight Civilian UAVs SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Cyberflight Recent Developments

12.4 DJI-Innovations

12.4.1 DJI-Innovations Corporation Information

12.4.2 DJI-Innovations Overview

12.4.3 DJI-Innovations Civilian UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DJI-Innovations Civilian UAVs Products and Services

12.4.5 DJI-Innovations Civilian UAVs SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 DJI-Innovations Recent Developments

12.5 INNOCON

12.5.1 INNOCON Corporation Information

12.5.2 INNOCON Overview

12.5.3 INNOCON Civilian UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 INNOCON Civilian UAVs Products and Services

12.5.5 INNOCON Civilian UAVs SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 INNOCON Recent Developments

12.6 PENTAX Precision

12.6.1 PENTAX Precision Corporation Information

12.6.2 PENTAX Precision Overview

12.6.3 PENTAX Precision Civilian UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 PENTAX Precision Civilian UAVs Products and Services

12.6.5 PENTAX Precision Civilian UAVs SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 PENTAX Precision Recent Developments

12.7 Uconsystem

12.7.1 Uconsystem Corporation Information

12.7.2 Uconsystem Overview

12.7.3 Uconsystem Civilian UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Uconsystem Civilian UAVs Products and Services

12.7.5 Uconsystem Civilian UAVs SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Uconsystem Recent Developments

12.8 Xamen Technologies

12.8.1 Xamen Technologies Corporation Information

12.8.2 Xamen Technologies Overview

12.8.3 Xamen Technologies Civilian UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Xamen Technologies Civilian UAVs Products and Services

12.8.5 Xamen Technologies Civilian UAVs SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Xamen Technologies Recent Developments

12.9 ZALA AERO

12.9.1 ZALA AERO Corporation Information

12.9.2 ZALA AERO Overview

12.9.3 ZALA AERO Civilian UAVs Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ZALA AERO Civilian UAVs Products and Services

12.9.5 ZALA AERO Civilian UAVs SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 ZALA AERO Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Civilian UAVs Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Civilian UAVs Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Civilian UAVs Production Mode & Process

13.4 Civilian UAVs Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Civilian UAVs Sales Channels

13.4.2 Civilian UAVs Distributors

13.5 Civilian UAVs Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

