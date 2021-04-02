Banking Automation & Roboadvisors Market: Building Momentum | BlackRock, Alibaba, HSBC, IBM

Banking Automation & roboadvisors also known as automated wealth investment services. Banking Automation is a process of automatic banking in which performing all transactions through centralized database. This process is done by using software. Robo- Advisor is a financial advisor who provide financial as well as investment advice online with moderate to minimal human involvement. There are various types of banking automation process such as robotic process automation, customer service chatbots and robo-advisors. The main application of banking automation and roboadvisors are to assess risk tolerance as well as come up with fund portfolio options.



Key players in the global Banking Automation & Roboadvisors market

Automation Anywhere (United States), BlackRock (United States), Blue Prism (United Kingdom), Alibaba (China), Antworks (Singapore), Boston Consulting Group (United States), IBM (United States), Charles Schwab (United States), FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) (United Kingdom), HSBC (United Kingdom)



What’s Trending in Market:

Increasing Demand due to Customer Service Chatbots

Introduction of IoT in Banking Automation Services

Restraints:

Robo – Advisor are Available for Limited Hours

Several Robo – Advisor aren’t available on Weekends

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Awareness about Benefits of Banking Automation

Adoption of Robotic Process Automation

The Global Banking Automation & Roboadvisors Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Robotic Process Automation, Customer Service Chatbots, Roboadvisors), Services (Fund Portfolio, Assess Risk Tolerance, Others), Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premises), End User (BFSI, Retail, Government, IT & Telecommunication, Defense Aerospace & Intelligence, Manufacturing, Others)



Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Value Chain of Banking Automation & Roboadvisors Market

Chapter Four: Players Profiles

Chapter Five: Global Banking Automation & Roboadvisors Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Six: North America Banking Automation & Roboadvisors Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe Banking Automation & Roboadvisors Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific Banking Automation & Roboadvisors Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Banking Automation & Roboadvisors Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: South America Banking Automation & Roboadvisors Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: Global Banking Automation & Roboadvisors Market Segment by Types

Chapter Twelve: Global Banking Automation & Roboadvisors Market Segment by Applications

