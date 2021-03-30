Enterprise WLAN Market Growth, Opportunities, Statistics, Segment, Trends, Size, Share, Type, Demand and Forecast 2017 to 2025

Global Enterprise WLAN Market: Snapshot

The global enterprise WLAN is registering a significant rise in its valuation, thanks to the increasing penetration of Internet across the world. The rapidly rising market for enterprise WLAN technology is anticipated to boost the cloud technology and the Internet of Things (IoT) industries as well, inducing intense competitiveness. Moreover, the continual technological advancements are projected to increase WLAN applications in a number of industry sectors in the near future. The increasing need for mobility among enterprises and the rising trend of bring your own devices (BYOD) are also predicted to support the growth of this market over the next few years.

North America has been leading the worldwide market for enterprise WLAN with the high awareness level among consumers regarding the benefits these networks offer. The early availability of advanced technologies in this region, on account of the presence of a number of key players, is driving the growth of the North America market for enterprise WLAN in the years to come, ensuring the dominance of this regional market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific, is anticipated to offer a large pool of promising prospects to global vendors. The widening base of working population and emergent technology hubs is supporting this regional market, substantially. With the escalating development and uptake of cloud-based services and the rising investments in the IT and telecommunication sector are likely to boost the growth of the Asia Pacific market for enterprise WLAN over the next few years.

Global Enterprise WLAN Market: Overview

With a continuously rising adoption of mobility and the growing demand among people across the world to be connected to the internet regardless of their location, wireless networks are gaining popularity. A wireless LAN (WLAN) controller combines multiple access point protocols to manage them in large through network operations centers or network administrators. The controller has the ability to automatically handle the configuration of wireless access points. Enterprise WLAN helps maintain organizations seamless workflow and security. The different types of verticals where these networks are used, include telecom and IT, healthcare, banking, education, retail, hospitality, and logistics.

Global Enterprise WLAN Market: Key Trends

The emergence of cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies is providing a fillip to the global enterprise WLAN market. IoT and cloud solutions provide an edge to enterprise wireless networks by improving their efficiency and reliability. Moreover, the growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) is stoking the growth of the market. The proliferation of smartphones and devices is also augmenting the market.

On the flip side, the lack of awareness and dearth of workforce with high technical acumen are keeping the market from realizing its utmost potential. However, technological advancements are estimated to increase WLAN applications across numerous industry sectors, which will work in favor of the market.

Global Enterprise WLAN Market: Market Potential

Recent trends in the global enterprise WLAN market indicate that the market participants are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to improve their offerings. The introduction of advanced technologies is rendering the market highly lucrative. In September 2016, Extreme Networks announced the acquisition of Zebra Technologies Wireless LAN (WLAN) business unit. The deal was worth US$55 mn. With this acquisition, the company announced that the combination will work towards delivering superior Enterprise Asset Intelligence solutions, that will provide customers with real-time visibility into their operations. Similarly, Hewlett-Packard acquired Aruba Networks in May 2015 for US$3 bn in an attempt to enhance its role in the WLAN market.

Several players are also involved in expanding their outreach in emerging regions. They are pouring funds into research and development to introduce innovative and disruptive solutions for end to end networking requirements of enterprises. For instance, AXILSPOT, in December 2016, flagged off its operations in India’s enterprise wireless marketplace by launching Rscan range of products.

Global Enterprise WLAN Market: Geographical Segmentation

On the basis of geography, the segments reviewed in the report are Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will be a prominent market for enterprise WLAN. The high consumer awareness regarding the merits of these networks and early introduction of advanced technologies due to the presence of many key players are driving the growth of the region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, will offer numerous promising prospects to global vendors. The widening pool of working population and emerging technology hubs is largely benefiting the market in the region. The escalating development and adoption of cloud-based services and growing investments in the IT and telecommunication sector are fuelling the growth of the region.

Global Enterprise WLAN Market: Competitive Landscape

The majority of players in the global WLAN enterprise market are focusing towards technological advancements and product innovation to enhance their visibility in the market. Key players are looking upon mergers and partnerships as viable growth strategies to stay ahead in the market. Some of the prominent vendors in the market are Cisco Systems, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprises, Extreme Network, Dell Inc., ZTE Corporation, Ruckus, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Huawei, and Juniper Networks.

