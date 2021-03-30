Service Market Segmentation, Assessment and Growth Opportunities by Forecast 2025

Global Service Market for Data Center: Snapshot

The global service market for data center is registering a significant rise in its valuation, thanks to the increasing need to develop support services within a data center, required to maintain a proper functioning data storage. Any down time at the data center or any minimal interruption can cause massive losses to the enterprise. Several data center services, such as training and development, installation and deployment, design and consulting, professional services, and maintenance and support are necessary for the effective operation of data center facilities.

With the increasing uptake of these services, the growth of this market is rising substantially, as enterprises are increasingly taking up data center services to ensure uninterrupted data center functioning as well as maximum uptime. Apart from this, the rise in the data center technology spending, increase in data center complexities, and the augmenting need for reduction in Opex and Capex are also boosting the growth of this market significantly.

Although the future of this market looks good, it may face challenges from the increased demand for third-party services among enterprises in the near future. However, the exponential rise in data center traffic and the surge in the number of IoT devices in enterprises will normalize the pressure on market players, leading to a considerable growth of this market in the years to come. Cloud providers, colocation providers, and enterprises have surfaced as the leading end users of the services for data centers across the world.

Global Service Market for Data Center: Overview

The global service market for data revolves around the collective need for creating support services within a data center, for the sake of maintaining a properly operating data storage or repository. Data center services can also help in the management of data and their distribution to the relevant channels in a highly organized manner. Most commonly, data center services lie in the categories of software, hardware, processes, and manpower. Data center services are crudely segregated depending on whether they are being provided to a data center or they are services provided from a data center.

The common types of services being offered in the global service market for data center include support, technical consultation, financing support, technical training, applications, and outsourcing.

Global Service Market for Data Center: Key Trends

One of the top reasons for the proliferation of the global service market for data centers at the moment is the heavy demand for it as a safety measure against data stream termination. Downtime of any degree can be extremely detrimental to the purpose and function of a data center. The global service market for data centers falls as a positive measure that companies can take when safeguarding their data centers and to ensure they are functioning at all times. Therefore, the assurance of maximum possible uptime forms the leading driver for the global service market for data centers.

However, the global service market for data centers is also being restrained by the high prevalence of these services being present as third-party service providers. They require a very high level of trust with client companies to handle their data centers for them, which can cause issues when it comes to long term contracts.

Global Service Market for Data Center: Market Potential

There is still positive potential in the global service market for data centers, despite the slowly falling numbers of third-party data centers. The emergence of cloud computing has made it a tricky affair for conventional data centers to operate in continuity, as more and more companies and enterprises are opting for the cloud way. Organizations are seeking solutions that are increasingly industrialized and minimalistic in nature.

At the same time, alliances and mergers could help companies create innovative solutions in the global service market for data centers. One example for the same is the partnership recently announced by Huawei and Colt Data Center Services in setting up cloud data center infrastructures. The partnerships is largely focused towards the creation of inexpensive and dynamic data center infrastructures amid the wave of cloud data.

Global Service Market for Data Center: Regional Outlook

The key regions in the global service market for data centers for the purpose of market segregation, are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the MEA, and Latin America. The market is expected to be strong in North America over the coming years, owing to a highly developed and dependent IT infrastructure. Meanwhile, the demand for data center services is rising rapidly in Asia Pacific, thanks to a booming IT environment and improving industrial infrastructure.

Global Service Market for Data Center: Competitive Analysis

The leading entities in the global service market for data centers so far have included HPE, Schneider Electric SE, IBM, Dell, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Vertiv Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Equinix, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Multiple vendors are creating multiple opportunities for themselves through offerings that are aimed at reducing a client’s CAPEX and OPEX.

