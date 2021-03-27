The global Public Relations (PR) Tools research market report is designed with an intention to provide detailed information to all the business professionals in the Public Relations (PR) Tools market. The research study portrayed in the report is backed by a wide range of analysts, business experts, and different research methodologies. The estimates and forecasts driven specified in the report are combined with other forecasts driven by implementing different methodologies. The report helps plan comprehensive and competitive portfolios for the business along with the necessary targets that are required to get maximum coverage of the Public Relations (PR) Tools market in the next five to ten years. It allows investors, producers, manufacturers and suppliers to realign the business infrastructure to improve customer experience throughout the lifecycle i.e. sales, aftersales, and digital connect.

Google Inc.

Onalytica

Meltwater Inc.

Prezly

Salesforce.com

Iris PR Software

Narrative Science

iPR Software

AirPR Software

Outbrain Inc.

Rocket Fuel

ISentia

Cision AB.

Business Wire Inc.

This report is an in-depth analysis of the Public Relations (PR) Tools market categorized based on the end user, derivatives,and geographical regions such as America, APAC, Europe, and MEA.Competitorsin the Public Relations (PR) Tools market are studied in detail in the report. It offers key details of the vendors in the Public Relations (PR) Tools market. To help enterprises, investors, and other market players improve their position in the Public Relations (PR) Tools market, this Public Relations (PR) Tools market report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders. Moreover, it gives a brief overview of the competencies and ability of these companies in the Public Relations (PR) Tools to grow in future and dominate the market. The details on the production ability, sustainability, and growth prospects of the market leaders are given in the study.

Publishing Tools

Social Media Monitoring & Management

Content Creation and Distribution

Data Aggregation

Social Media Monitoring & Management Content Creation and Distribution Data Aggregation Monitoring and Analysis

Relationship Management

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Public Sector

IT & Telecom & Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market: Key Highlights of the Report for 2020-2026

• Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the market in forecast years 2020-2026 is given. The data provided here about the Public Relations (PR) Tools market accurately determines the performance investments over a period of time. It helps the businesses drive their financial goals to fulfillment.

• Detailed information on key factors that are expected to drive global Public Relations (PR) Tools market growth during the next five to ten years is provided in the report.

• Accurate market size estimates and the contribution of the parent market in the Public Relations (PR) Tools market share and size.

• A detailed analysis of the upcoming trends, opportunities, threats, risks, and changes of consumer behavior towards the products and services.

• Demographics of growth in the Public Relations (PR) Tools market across different countries in the geographical regions such as America, APAC, MEA, and Europe.

• Information on the major vendors in the Public Relations (PR) Tools market and competitive analysis.

• Comprehensive details of the vendors that drive the Public Relations (PR) Tools market.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Public Relations (PR) Tools Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Public Relations (PR) Tools Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Public Relations (PR) Tools Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Public Relations (PR) Tools Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Public Relations (PR) Tools Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Public Relations (PR) Tools Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Public Relations (PR) Tools Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Public Relations (PR) Tools Revenue in 2020

3.3 Public Relations (PR) Tools Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Public Relations (PR) Tools Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Public Relations (PR) Tools Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

At the end of the report, readers are expected to understand the following market scenarios:

