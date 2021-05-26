Healthcare Facilities Management Market by Service Type (Hard Services, Soft Services) by Qualitative Analysis – Global Forecast by 2020-2025

The demand within the global Healthcare Facilities Management market is projected to increment at a formidable CAGR of 14% throughout the forecast period of 2017 to 2024, gaining traction from a number of factors, such as increasing government support for sturdy aid infrastructure during a number of rising economies, notably in Asia Pacific, prevalence of several chronic diseases, increasing disposable income of the urban population, and technological advancements both hard and soft services. Cloud computing and also the internet of Things are also expected to open new opportunities for the vendors operating within the global Healthcare Facilities Management market, who are yet to explore vast unmet demand in rural areas across the world.

How Big is The Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market?

The Healthcare Facilities Management Market is expected to be around US$ 685 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 14% in the given forecast period.

The Healthcare Facilities Management Market has been segmented as below:

By Service Type:

Hard Services

Plumbing, Air Conditioning Maintenance

Fire Protection Systems

Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance

Others

Soft Services

Cleaning and Pest Control

Laundry

Catering

Waste Management

Security

Others

The Healthcare Facilities Management Market is segmented on the lines of its service type and regional. Based on service type it covers Soft Services and Hard Services. The Healthcare Facilities Management Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

