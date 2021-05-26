Healthcare Automation Market by Diagnostics, Monitoring Automation, Pharmacy, Growth – Global Forecast by 2020–2025

The healthcare industry has witnessed severe amount of changes with automation paving the approach for newer approaches characterised by efficiency. Automation is probably going to assist medical professionals focus on better patient care and improved outputs. additionally, it’s also expected to reduce the price incurred by healthcare providers on repetitive work. Implementation of automation in healthcare is projected to bring out better healthcare facilities, improved efficiency, and increase healthcare delivery quality.

How Big is The Global Healthcare Automation Market?

The Healthcare Automation Market is expected to be around US$ 65 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9% in the given forecast period.

The major driving factors of Healthcare Automation Market are as follows:

Rising Labour Costs Driving a Need for Pharmacy Automation

Rising Government Support for Medical Automation

The major restraints factors of Healthcare Automation Market are as follows:

Stringency of Regulatory Procedures Delays Product Launches

The Healthcare Automation Market has been segmented as below:

By Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation:

Automated Imaging

Point-of-care Testing (POCT)

Automated Image Analysis

By Pharmacy and Laboratory Automation:

Laboratory Automation

Pharmacy Automation

By Therapeutic Automation:

Non-surgical Automation

Surgical Automation

By End User:

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centres

Research Laboratories & Institutes

Pharmacies

Home/Ambulatory Care Settings & Others

The Healthcare Automation Market is segmented on the lines of its Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation, Therapeutic Automation, Pharmacy and Laboratory Automation, end user and regional. Based on Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation it covers Automated Imaging, Point-of-care Testing (POCT) and Automated Image Analysis. Based on Therapeutic Automation it covers Non-Surgical Automation and Surgical Automation. Based on Pharmacy and Laboratory Automation it covers Laboratory Automation and Pharmacy Automation. Based on end user it covers Hospitals & Diagnostic Centres, Research Laboratories & Institutes, Pharmacies and Home/Ambulatory Care Settings & Others. The Healthcare Automation Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

