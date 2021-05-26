Smart Hospital Market by Connectivity, Regional Analysis with Future Growth – Global Forecast by 2020-2025

The smart hospital is next industrial revolution in healthcare industry which needs to manage some large amounts of available data. The factors that drives the market growth are machine learning, computing, cloud computing services, RFID and others. The radio-frequency identification permits to provide time period info that supports in deciding and make a secure and reliable sensible hospital management data system. The important time patient management system helps in automating and streamlining patient identification processes.

How Big is The Global Smart Hospital Market?

The Smart Hospital Market is expected to be around US$ 77.80 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 23.5% in the given forecast period.

The major driving factors of Smart Hospital Market are as follows:

Modernization of health care Infrastructure is Boosting the Demand for smart Hospitals

Rising want for efficient Solutions in Hospitals

Development of IoT Technologies in health care

Increasing incidence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Penetration of Connected Devices and Instruments in Hospitals

The major restraining factors of Smart Hospital Market are as follows:

High value of Connected Systems

Lack of ability in Deploying IoT Solutions in Hospitals

The Smart Hospital Market has been segmented as below:

By Connectivity:

Wireless

Wired

Others

By Application:

Remote Medicine Management

Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow

Medical Assistance

Outpatient Vigilance

Medical Connected Imaging

Others

By Service Rendered:

Super Special

General Services

Specialty

By Component:

Services

Hardware

Systems and Software

By AI:

Technology

Offering

The Smart Hospital Market is segmented on the lines of its connectivity, application, service rendered, component, AI and regional. Based on connectivity wired, wireless and others. Based on application it covers outpatient vigilance, remote medicine management, medical assistance, medical connected imaging, electronic health record & clinical workflow and others. Based on service rendered it covers General Services, Specialty and Super Special. Based on component it covers Hardware, Systems and Software and Services. Based on AI it covers Offering and Technology. The Smart Hospital Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

