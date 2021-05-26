Public Safety Analytics Market by Component, Analytics Type, Application, Deployment – Global Forecast by 2020–2025

The rise in criminal activities and terrorist attacks has led to the introduction of data analytics in public safety solutions and services, with an objective to create them ultra-efficient. The hosted deployment mode section has gained high traction within the market, because it needs less capital investment, helps decrease the operational and maintenance prices, and reduce the management’s efforts. This hosted public safety analytics services are created available according to the customers’ demand, whereby customers may start or stop any service according to their will. Public safety agencies have leveraged advanced analytics solutions to supply better services and protect the public and the nation from direct threats.

How Big is The Global Public Safety Analytics Market?

The Public Safety Analytics Market is expected to be around US$ 14.60 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 17% in the given forecast period.

The major driving factors of Public Safety Analytics Market are as follows:

Rising Investments in Smart City Initiatives

Growing Adoption of IoT and Connected Devices for Public Safety

The major restraining factors of Public Safety Analytics Market are as follows:

Budget Constraints in Adopting Public Safety Analytics Services

The major opportunities factor of Public Safety Analytics Market are as follows:

Proliferation of Hosted Public Safety Analytics Solutions and Services

Introduction of ML/AI-Based Public Safety Solutions and Services

The major challenges factor of Public Safety Analytics Market are as follows:

Lack of Awareness of Public Safety Analytics Solutions and Services

The Public Safety Analytics Market has been segmented as below:

By component:

Solutions

Services

By Analytics Type:

Predictive analytics

Prescriptive analytics

Descriptive analytics

By Application:

Pattern Recognition

Incident detection

Person of Interest Screening

Surveillance

By Deployment:

On-premises

Hosted

By Vertical:

Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies

Border Control (Land, Sea, and Air)

Public Transportation Security

Critical Infrastructure Security

Others (manufacturing and emergency services)

The Public Safety Analytics Market is segmented on the lines of its component, analytics type, application, deployment, industry vertical and regional. Based on component is segmented into solution and service. Based on analytics type is segmented into Predictive analytics, Prescriptive analytics and Descriptive analytics. Based on application is segmented into Pattern Recognition, Incident detection, Person of Interest Screening and Surveillance. Based on deployment is segmented into On-premises and Hosted. Based on vertical is segmented into Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies, Border Control (Land, Sea, and Air), Public Transportation Security, Critical Infrastructure Security and Others. The Public Safety Analytics Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

