Fire Protection Material Market by Application Type and by Regional Analysis – Global Forecast by 2020-2025

The growing demand from major applications, such as commercial construction and industrial construction is anticipated to drive the demand for fire protection materials. The increasing fire safety rules & codes are considerably driving the demand for fire protection materials. Environmental and health issues due to some fire protection materials is a major restraint for the growth of the fire protection materials market.

How Big is The Global Fire Protection Material Market?

The Global Fire Protection Material Market is expected to be around US$ 8.50 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.20% in the given Forecast Period.

The major driving factors of Global Fire Protection Material Market are as follows:

Increasing Fire Safety Regulations

Growing Construction Activities Globally

The restraining factors of ­Global Fire Protection Material Market are as follows:

Environmental and Health Concerns Restricting Growth of Conventional Fire Protection Materials

The opportunities of ­Global Fire Protection Material Market are as follows:

Developing More Effective Synergist Compounds

The Global Fire Protection Material Market is segmented on the lines of its product, application and regional. Based on product type segmentation it covers (Sealants & Fillers, Mortar, Sheets/Boards, Sprays, Preformed Devices, Putty, Cast-In Devices and Others); based on application it covers(Commercial, Industrial and Residential). The Global Fire Protection Material Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

This report provides:

An overview of the Global market for fire protection material and related technologies.

Analyses of Global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025.

Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Fire Protection Material Market.

Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Scope:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of Global Fire Protection Material Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the Global market. Key players profiled in the report are The Hilti Group, 3M, Akzo Nobel N.V., Morgan Advanced Materials, Specified Technologies Inc., ETEX, Tremco Incorporated, BASF SE, Isolatek International and USG Corporation. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Top Companies Report is intended to provide our buyers with a snapshot of the industry’s most influential players.

The Global Fire Protection Material Market has been segmented as below:

By Application Type:

Commercial construction

Industrial construction

Residential construction

By Type:

Sealants & fillers

Mortar

Sheets/Boards

Spray

Preformed device

Putty

Cast-in Devices

Others

By Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Reasons to Buy this Report: